Uvalde police chief Pete Arredondo fired months after mass shooting

Uvalde school district police chief Pete Arredondo was fired from the job on Wednesday amid ardent criticism over his department’s response to a school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers.

His exit comes after scathing testimony by Texas public safety director Col. Steve McCraw, who claimed Arredondo prioritized the safety of his officers over that of the kids after a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

“Obviously, not enough training was done in this situation, plain and simple,” McCraw said during a June 21 state Senate hearing. “Because terrible decisions were made by the on-site commander.”

McGraw said officers waited around for a key to the classroom that 18-year-old shooter Salvador Ramos was in. McGraw contends, however, that the door couldn’t be locked from the inside.

“I have great reasons to believe (the door) was never secured,” McCraw said. “How about trying the door and seeing if it’s locked?”

McCraw’s testimony followed reports that officers with rifles and at least one ballistic shield waited 77 minutes before entering the classroom. Video evidence from the scene later confirmed that reporting.

Arredondo, who claimed he didn’t believe he was in charge during the shooting response, told the Texas Tribune that he entered the school without police or campus radios, reportedly because he felt they’d slow him and that he wanted to keep his hands free.

“It has been reported that he didn’t have a radio with him,” McCraw said. “That’s true. He did not.”

The massacre is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, and one of the deadliest ever in the United States.

The police response has been a subject of intense scrutiny both locally and nationally, and during a June 20 school board meeting, residents of Uvalde called for Arredondo to resign.

“We all know that they (police) messed up, we all know that this wasn’t handled right,” said Ryan Ramirez, whose daughter Alithia was killed in the shooting, according to CNN. “Y’all can do whatever you want to try and make us happy, it’s not going to work. Y’all know what we want, accountability.”

With News Wire Services