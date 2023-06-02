UPDATE: Uvalde police give all-clear after report of bomb threat at Robb Elementary

Uvalde police have given the all-clear after reporting a bomb threat at Robb Elementary Friday afternoon.

In a Facebook post shared at 1:07 p.m., the law enforcement agency said an unknown person called their dispatch to say they placed bombs around the school. That same individual reportedly said he was driving around with an assault rifle.

Police say the area was blocked off and encouraged residents to avoid the area.

The last day of school for the academic year was Thursday, according to the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District's calendar. Friday was a "Work Day."

Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell announced last year that students and staff would not be returning to the Robb Elementary campus. It's unclear at this point if anyone was inside the building on Friday.

Uvalde police said 'Unified Operations Command' gave all-clear, suspected caller could face charges

In a press release posted to Facebook at 3:30 p.m., Uvalde police said the school was cordoned off and residents were notified of the situation after the call by an unidentified male was made at 10:40 a.m. They added that a Unified Operations Command, which included the San Antonio Police Department's Bomb Squad who searched the school, agreed to give the all-clear.

The caller's identity and location are currently under investigation.

"We are currently working with our state and federal partners to determine the location of the caller and will prosecute the actor the fullest extent when fully identified," the police department's press release said.

The school was the site of the worst school shooting in Texas history just over a year ago when 19 children and two students were killed.

