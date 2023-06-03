Uvalde Police investigating Robb Elementary bomb threat, all clear given

Jun. 2—The Uvalde Police are investigating a bomb threat called into its dispatch center Friday, June 2.

According to a press release from the Uvalde Police Department, around 10:40 a.m. a male called dispatch and said he had place several explosive devices inside Robb Elementary School.

Investigators are looking into the name the caller provided the dispatcher.

The Uvalde PD said they immediately went to the school and notified other law enforcement in the area and activated its Emergency Operations Incident Command Center.

The school was cordoned off and residents were notified of the situation.

A bomb squad from the San Antonio Police Department was called to the school and conducted a search of the campus. It was reported that no explosive devices were found during the search.

The Unified Operations Command gave the "all clear" after evaluating all the information.

The school, located at 715 Old Carrizo Road has been closed since the May 24, 2022 killing of two teachers and 19 students by an 18-year-old gunman. Plans for the eventual demolition are in the works.

The Uvalde Police is currently working with its state and federal partners to determine the location of the caller, who they said would be prosecuted to the fullest extent when identified.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more details as they become available.