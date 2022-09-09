Uvalde police respond to shooting near site of Robb Elementary School

(Getty Images)

Uvalde police say they have responded to a shooting with injured victims at a park near Robb Elementary School.

Authorities say that two people were shot at the Texas City’s Memorial Park, which is a short distance from the school where a gunman murdered 19 students and two teachers in May.

Uvalde Police Chief Daniel Rodriguez says that officers are looking for two unidentified suspects after the shooting happened on Thursday evening.

“Please AVOID the area of the Uvalde Memorial Park. The Uvalde Police Department is currently investigating a shooting with injured victims,” the police department stated on Facebook.

The latest crime scene is less than two miles from the elementary school.