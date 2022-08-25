Uvalde school board fires district chief Arredondo over school shooting response

Three months to the day after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary, the Uvalde school board Wednesday night fired school district police Chief Pete Arredondo, who has been the focus of much of the scrutiny and blame for law enforcement’s 77-minute delay in confronting the gunman who shot and killed 19 children and two teachers on May 24.

Arredondo did not attend the meeting. Instead, his attorney released a 17-page statement Wednesday evening, arguing that all of Arredondo's actions on May 24 were consistent with active shooter training and that "Chief Arredondo did the right thing."

"Any allegation of lack of leadership is wholly misplaced," the statement says. "The complaint that an officer should have rushed the door, believed to be locked, to open it up without a shield capable of stopping an AR-15 bullet, without breaching tools … is tantamount to suicide."

However, his statement also cites active shooter protocol from the International Association of Police Chiefs, which says that "immediate action by officers at the scene is necessary when such actions are deemed reasonable to prevent further injuries or loss of life."

State investigators have found that the door was never locked and there was no video evidence that any officer tried simply opening the door.

After the shooting, the Texas Department of Public Safety blamed Arredondo for stopping officers from quickly confronting the gunman. DPS Director Steve McCraw said Arredondo "decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children.

In the Wednesday statement, Arredondo's attorney, George E. Hyde, wrote that "out of all the officers that were there, from all sorts of agencies and departments, not even one came to him with even a suggestion that he should take a different approach. ... So it appears self-evident that all the officers that responded are reasonable and the actions he took were reasonable."

In total, 376 officers responded to the deadly shooting, including 149 U.S. Border Patrol agents, 91 Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and five Uvalde school district officers.

"The incident command allegations are patently false," the statement says.

'Turn in your badge'

Community members and friends and family of the slain victims packed the John H. Harrell Auditorium on Wednesday, demanding accountability from the school board, who took the item into executive session before taking a final vote in open session.

Six community members spoke during public comments, including 10-year-old Caitlyne Gonzalez, a friend of Jackie Cazares, who died at Robb Elementary on May 24.

“If a law enforcement person’s job is to protect and serve, why didn’t you protect my friends and teachers on May 24,” Gonzalez said. “I have messages for Pete Arredondo and all the law enforcement that were there that day ‘turn in your badge and step down. You don’t deserve to wear one.’”

The Uvalde community, in particular the families of the victims, have demanded accountability for law enforcement’s lack of coordination and inaction in responding to the massacre. Hallway video obtained by the American-Statesman shows dozens of heavily-armed officers milling outside the classrooms where the gunman had fired more than 100 rounds, even as students were calling 911 for help.

A report by a Texas House Investigative Committee found systemic failures and miscalculations among all levels of law enforcement that responded to the scene at Robb Elementary on May 24, including the failure of Arredondo to assume his designated role as incident commander, and the failure of any other senior law enforcement departments from taking on the role. Arredondo has said he did not believe he was in charge of the police response.

The school board had previously scheduled a vote last month on firing Arredondo but canceled that meeting at the request of his attorney and "in conformity with due process requirements," according to a school district news release at the time.

Arredondo was placed on paid administrative leave in June and unpaid administrative leave a month ago. Arredondo won a seat on the City Council weeks before the shooting and was sworn in privately after the shooting. He resigned from that post in July after missing multiple meetings.

Uvalde residents have previously urged the board to fire all six members of the Uvalde school police force as well as Superintendent Hall Harrell and former Robb Elementary Principal Mandy Gutierrez, after the House committee found that school employees left the school vulnerable to an intruder by leaving exterior doors unlocked and not fixing a broken lock on the classroom door where the gunman entered. Gutierrez had been placed on administrative leave and then was reassigned to a new position.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Uvalde school district police chief fired for response to the shooting