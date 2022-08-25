Uvalde school board fires police chief who led response to mass shooting

The Uvalde school board on Wednesday fired Pete Arredondo, the school district’s police chief who led the law enforcement response to a May 24 mass shooting at an elementary school that left 19 children and two adults dead.

The Uvalde Independent Consolidated School District fired Arredondo during a termination hearing, which saw local residents give emotional testimony about the loved ones they lost in the school shooting.

Many also showed up with signs, including those reading, “If you did not do your job, give up the badge.”

More than 300 officers responded to the shooting at Robb Elementary School while a gunman opened fire inside two classrooms. Police did not take the shooter down for more than an hour despite gathering in the hallway outside the classrooms.

Arredondo, who was the commanding officer on site, has defended himself and claimed that he believed the situation had evolved into a barricaded suspect, not an active shooter situation. He was placed on paid administrative leave in June.

