Uvalde school board to vote on firing police chief Pete Arredondo

The Uvalde school superintendent is recommending district police Chief Pete Arredondo be fired for his role in the flawed response to the Robb Elementary School shooting, according to a school board meeting agenda made public Wednesday.

Arredondo assumed the role of incident commander and failed to act quickly enough to shoot and kill the 18-year-old gunman inside a classroom where 19 children and two teachers were killed, according to at least two assessments of the law enforcement response to the shooting.

The one-page agenda, which set a special meeting for Saturday at 9 a.m., contained no other remarks by Superintendent Hal Harrell other than to say that he was suggesting that Arredondo be terminated "for good cause."

More:Texas House releases report on Uvalde shooting; officials hold press conference

Arredondo was placed on paid administrative leave last month. At a Monday school board meeting, several parents urged the board to fire Arredondo and the other five school district officers, as well as Harrell and Robb Elementary Principal Mandy Gutierrez after a special Texas House committee found school employees left the school vulnerable to an intruder by leaving exterior door unlocked and not fixing a broken lock to the classroom door where the gunman entered.

The school board will discuss Arredondo's employment in closed session but will take public comment before adjourning into executive session.

'Not one call from anybody':Uvalde mayor says information has been withheld from city

Uvalde residents have increasingly called for Arredondo's removal after investigators said he erred in treating the law enforcement response as a "barricaded subject" instead of an active shooter.

Arredondo also has been criticized for other actions that day, including not having his radio with him when he first responded to the shooting.

At a news conference Sunday in Uvalde following the release of the House committee report, several people demanded that Arredondo and other law enforcement officials be held to account for the myriad failures on May 24.

Story continues

Michael Brown, whose 9-year-old son was in the Robb Elementary when the shooting started, was holding in his right hand a sign saying "prosecute Pete Arrendondo" and his left hand a sign saying "we want accountability."

"They're cowards," said Brown, 41, adding that his son is afraid to return to school.

Arredondo has made few public statements about his actions, but recently testified for five hours in private to the Texas House committee.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Uvalde school board to consider firing police chief Pete Arredondo