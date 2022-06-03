Uvalde school district chief Pete Arredondo arrived at shooting without radio, sources say

Pete Arredondo, chief of the Uvalde school district police department who directed the law enforcement response to last week's mass shooting, arrived at the scene without his radio and other equipment, two law enforcement sources told the American-Statesman on Friday.

The two officials were briefed on the matter but were not authorized to speak publicly. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, told KABB-TV that he was informed Friday by law enforcement officials that Arredondo "did not have his radio or comms on him during the incident."

Part of the investigation into the incident will include whether Arredondo was receiving information from other sources while the incident unfolded, including from multiple officers who swarmed the scene.

More: Gunshot wounds and a broken heart: Uvalde family buries both parents after mass shooting

Arredondo's actions have come under mounting scrutiny in the days following the attack at Robb Elementary School, including his decision to treat the incident as a "barricaded subject" instead of an active shooter. Experts have said the response was out of step with law enforcement training about how to handle such shootings.

The revelation that he apparently did not have proper equipment raises questions about when and what information Arredondo received during the 79 minutes that passed after the shooter entered the building and before law enforcement, including federal Border Patrol agents, shot and killed the 18-year-old gunman.

Arredondo, who remains on the job, has repeatedly declined to comment.

More: Fact-check: Who was the officer who killed the Uvalde school shooter?

It remained unclear Friday if he had conducted a subsequent interview with the Texas Rangers, who are leading the investigation. A spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, said earlier this week that Arredondo provided an initial statement immediately after the shooting but had not subsequently responded to investigators' requests for a more detailed statement.

Story continues

On Thursday, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, told reporters in Uvalde that Arredondo did not receive 911 calls from desperate children inside the classroom with the gunman because the Uvalde Police Department was fielding the calls and did not relay those calls to Arredondo.

DPS Director Steve McCraw said last week that Arredondo had falsely determined that no more lives were at risk and was waiting to obtain keys to the classroom from a custodian.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Chief Pete Arredondo arrived at the Uvalde shooting without his radio