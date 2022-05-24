Uvalde school shooting updates: 14 children, 1 teacher killed at elementary school

A gunman killed 14 students and one teacher in a shooting at a Texas elementary school, Gov. Greg Abbott said on Tuesday.

The gunman walked into the school, which teaches second, third and fourth graders, and opened fire with a handgun and possibly a firearm. It is believed that officers killed the 18-year-old gunman although the incident is still under investigation, Abbott said during a media conference.

"He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher," the governor said.

Local officials respond to shooting

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said San Antonio has sent mass casualty resources to the region and is working to help people heal.

“Uvalde is experiencing the sickening aftermath of a horrific mass shooting. At least 14 children and a teacher are gone,” Nirenberg wrote in a tweet. “Pray for the lost, their families, and Uvalde.”

Bexar County Judge Nelson W. Wolff said Bexar County is sending personnel and material from the Office of Emergency Management, Medical Examiner’s Office, Sheriff’s Office, and University Hospital to support the ongoing operations.

"It is with profound grief and broken hearts that we learn about the news coming our way this afternoon,” Wolff said in a tweet. "We stand united with the community in Uvalde and offer our assistance.”

Uvalde Chief of Police gives information on timeline of school shooting

Pete Arredondo, the chief of police at the Uvalde school district gave a statement on the shooting. He said the shooting occurred at around about 11:32 a.m. Tuesday. There were "several injuries, adults and students" and "some deaths." The suspect acted alone.

President Biden plans to address Uvalde shooting later Tuesday evening

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Joe Biden was briefed on the "horrific news of the elementary school shooting in Texas." She said he would be briefed regularly as more information becomes available.

"His prayers are with the families impacted by this awful event, and he will speak this evening when he arrives back at the White House," Jean-Pierre said in a tweet.

Gov. Abbott calls for investigation into Uvalde School shooting

Abbott said he was instructing the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to investigate this crime.

“Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde," Abbott said in a statement. "Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School."

Where is Uvalde, Texas?

Robb Elementary School in Uvalde is the site of the deadliest K-12 shooting in Texas history. Uvalde lies just east of the Nueces River and is about 85 miles west of San Antonio. it has a population of about 16,000 people.

Robb Elementary, part of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, has an enrollment of just under 600 students. The district initially put all campuses on lockdown after gunshots were fired, and it canceled all district and campus activities, after-school programs and events.

Robb Elementary School students were transported to the Willie DeLeon Civic Center for reunification after the shooting.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Live updates: Mass shooting at Texas elementary school in Uvalde