Uvalde Schools Plan For More School Cops, New Perimeter Fencing After Massacre

The Uvalde, Texas, school district has revealed its plans to add additional school police officers and increase security measures after the shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead at Robb Elementary in May.

The district hopes to add more district police and security, KSAT-TV in San Antonio reported, along with “new perimeter fencing” around schools, Uvalde Superintendent Hal Harrell announced Wednesday.

There will also be more security cameras, along with upgraded “doors, door locks and access points,” Harrell said.

The district plans to use funds from a $1 million donation by the Las Vegas Raiders, according to the statement.

Harrell wrote that the district is working with the Texas Education Agency and Texas School Safety Center, groups that gave the district “initial recommendations for enhancing safety and security infrastructure.”

“As we continue to prepare for [next] school year, a lot of work is still to be done, and many questions are yet to be answered,” Harrell added.

The plan for more district cops comes one day after footage from video taken inside and outside Robb Elementary School on the day of the shooting ― revealed by the Austin American-Stateman ― shows police waiting in hallways an hour before entering a classroom and killing the shooter.

Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, at a City Council meeting Tuesday, called the release of the footage “chicken” and “very unprofessional.”

Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw, in a statement, said that he was disappointed that the footage had been publicly release and described law enforcement’s response on May 24 as an “abject failure.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...