Uvalde superintendent calls for firing of school police chief over bungled response to mass shooting

Bodycam shows armed officers and Uvalde School Police Chief Pete Arredondo outside the classroom (EPA)

Uvalde’s top school official has called for the firing of School Police Chief Pete Arredondo over the bungled response to the mass shooting where almost 400 law enforcement officers failed to stop the gunman from murdering 21 innocent students and staff.

Superintendent Hal Harrell announced on Wednesday that he is recommending Chief Arredondo be terminated from his role ahead of a special meeting with the city’s school board on Saturday, where the officer’s future is top of the agenda.

The announcement comes two days after a highly-emotional meeting with victims’ families and community members on Monday night where they demanded the school police chief be fired.

Chief Arredondo has shouldered much of the blame for the failings of law enforcement back on 24 May as he was the on-site commander that day.

He was placed on administrative leave in the aftermath of the massacre while calls have been growing for his permanent termination from the role.