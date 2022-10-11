Uvalde Superintendent Hal Harrell says he will retire

Uvalde schools Superintendent Hal Harrell announced his retirement in a Facebook post on Sunday night, just two days after the school district in Texas suspended its entire police force.

“I am truly grateful for your support and well wishes. My decision to retire has not been made lightly and was made after much prayer and discernment,” Harrell said in a message posted by his wife, Donna Goates Harrell — who was asked “to post this message since he doesn’t have Facebook.”

After working with “amazing educators and staff who believe in education for more than 30 years,” Harrell said that he and his wife made the “difficult” decision “after much reflection.”

He added that the resignation was “completely my choice.”

“I will remain here throughout the year until a new superintendent can be named,” he wrote.

Harrell — who has been under fire over his response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary earlier this year that killed 19 students and two teachers — added that “my heart was broken on May 24th and I will always pray for each precious life that was tragically taken as well as their families.”

His announcement comes just days after the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District suspended its entire police force, amid increasing criticisms over the department’s response to the carnage.

“As a result of recent developments, Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller have been placed on administrative leave, and the District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time,” school officials said in a statement Friday.

That decision came a day after the firing of Crimson Elizondo, a school police officer who had been hired by the district even though she was under investigation for her actions at Robb Elementary.

