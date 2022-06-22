Uvalde Will Tear Down Robb Elementary Following Mass Shooting, Mayor Says

Ben Blanchet
·1 min read

Robb Elementary, the site of the school shooting that left 19 children and two teachers dead in May, will be torn down, according to Mayor Don McLaughlin in Uvalde, Texas.

McLaughlin, who spoke at a City Council meeting on Tuesday, wasn’t clear on when the demolition would happen but the confirmation came following a conversation he said he had with the school district’s superintendent, Hal Harrell, CBS News reported.

A number of sites of school shootings, including Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado, in 1999 and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, in 2018, remained mostly intact following massacres on their campuses.

Columbine High’s library was torn down and rebuilt as the Hope Library, according to CNN, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas High replaced a building at the school.

The replaced buildings had been the sites where most of the deaths occurred, CNN reported.

Sandy Hook Elementary opted to tear down its entire school after 20 students and six adults were fatally shot in 2012. The school reopened four years later.

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D-San Antonio) said last month that President Joe Biden was looking into providing a federal grant to raze Robb Elementary.

“Every parent that I’ve talked to doesn’t want to see this school again, is traumatized,” Gutierrez said.

“Every little kid that I’ve talked to is scared to even go near the school.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy calls on the EU to adopt the seventh package of sanctions against Russia

    Alyona Mazurenko - Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 23:33 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia's latest threats to Lithuania and the aggressor's pressure on energy supplies are arguments for the adoption of the seventh package of EU sanctions against Russia.

  • Lithuanians near Kaliningrad put faith in NATO after Russia's threats

    Russia's threat to punish Lithuania over blocked rail shipments to Moscow's enclave of Kaliningrad jangled nerves on Tuesday for residents living just across the border who put faith in NATO membership to thwart any potential military action. Lithuania has shut the route for transport of steel and other ferrous metals, which it says it is required to do under EU sanctions that took effect on Saturday, raising the ire of Russian officials who threatened a "serious negative impact." Insurance worker Vitalijus Sidiskis, 59, said while he believed it was difficult to predict what Russia might do, he would remain calm because of Lithuania's membership in the European Union and NATO.

  • Texas shooting: Robb Elementary School to be demolished - Uvalde mayor

    (Reuters) -The elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where a teenage gunman killed 19 children and two teachers last month will be demolished, the city's mayor said on Tuesday. The mayor's announcement came several hours after a senior Texas official said the law enforcement response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School was "an abject failure" in which a commander put the lives of officers over those of the children. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin did not give a timeline for when the school would be demolished, but said at a council meeting: "You can never ask a child to go back or teacher to go back in that school ever."

  • Republican governor urges US Senate to act on gun violence

    Vermont’s governor, who supported changes to the state's gun laws after what he felt was a narrowly averted school shooting, used his credentials as a moderate Republican to urge the nation’s senators to work together to address gun violence. In a letter sent last week to the nation's 100 senators and released Tuesday to The Associated Press, GOP Gov. Phil Scott said efforts to reduce gun violence can’t just focus on guns. Scott wrote the letter, dated June 14, as the Senate worked to finalize the details of a gun violence compromise.

  • Uvalde Victim’s Family, Chaplain & Reporters Asked To Leave City Hall Before Police Testify About School Massacre

    Parents and reporters were asked to leave Uvalde City Hall this afternoon before a Texas House of Representatives committee held a hearing to gather testimony from officers involved in the response to a school shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers and wounded 17 others there last month. Video posted by CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz […]

  • Lebanon, Syria and Egypt sign deal to supply Beirut with gas

    Lebanon, Egypt and Syria signed an agreement Tuesday to import Egyptian gas to a power plant in northern Lebanon through Syria. The deal would increase badly needed electricity supplies in Lebanon, which is suffering under a severe energy crisis and chronic outages. Also, U.S. assurances are needed that the countries involved will not be targeted by American sanctions imposed on Syria, Lebanese Energy Minister Walid Fayad said.

  • Saudi crown prince concludes Egypt visit, heads to Jordan

    Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman departed for Jordan after wrapping up a visit to Egypt on Tuesday following talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. The two leaders discussed a wide range of topics, including ties between the two regional heavyweights and President Joe Biden’s Middle East visit next month, according to el-Sissi's office.

  • Here's what I tell teachers about how to teach young students about slavery

    U.S. teachers often struggle to depict the realities of slavery in America. Ricky Carioti/The Washington Post via Getty ImagesNervous. Concerned. Worried. Wary. Unprepared. This is how middle and high school teachers have told me they have felt over the past few years when it comes to teaching the troublesome topic of slavery. Although I work with teachers in Massachusetts, their reaction to teaching about slavery is common among teachers throughout the U.S. Fortunately, in recent years there ha

  • US gun control: Bill clears first hurdle in US Senate

    The landmark bill is said to be the most significant new gun control legislation in a generation.

  • Medical Training Programs Teach Abortion Procedures. What Happens if Abortion is Outlawed?

    The likely end of federal abortion rights won’t just make it more difficult for women to get an abortion. It’s also almost certain to make it more difficult to train medical professionals on abortion procedures — a skill that doctors and others who take care of women’s health consider essential. The prospect raises “a huge […]

  • Electric automakers make last-ditch plea for more tax credits before U.S. election

    Shifting political winds during the U.S. November mid-term elections could spell trouble for automakers' hopes of getting billions of dollars in consumer tax credits that would help the United States compete with Chinese and European rivals. General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, Chrysler-parent Stellantis NV and Toyota Motor Corp have pledged to invest more than $170 billion through 2030 to bolster EV development, production and sales. Automakers are making a furious last-ditch effort to convince Congress to approve an extension of EV incentives before Republicans, who are largely opposed to doling out EV subsidies, could potentially take over both houses of Congress next year.

  • Canada Working With Germany on Options to Restore Vital Gas Flow

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is wrestling with how to comply with sanctions on Russia’s oil-and-gas business without penalizing big customer -- and Ottawa ally -- Germany at the same time, a Cabinet minister said.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter Deal and TrumpMortgage Lenders Tim

  • She was too sick to make her wedding. So UNC Hospitals staff brought the wedding to her.

    A medical student brought a cake. Residents brought a bouquet of flowers. The physical therapy team and the bride’s nurses helped her into a wedding dress. Food Services made sure there were enough cupcakes to go around.

  • Ford Heritage Vault Opens Up Automotive History

    This is a nice surprise…

  • Air India mulling jet order that could mean months of Wichita work

    Air India is in talks for an order of up to 300 narrow-body commercial jets in a deal that could mean significant work for Wichita. While Airbus has long been the dominant player in India, the formerly state-run carrier is also in discussions with Boeing Co. on the order, according to a report from Bloomberg. The order would be one of the largest in commercial aerospace history, with a win for part or even all of the deal for Boeing (NYSE: BA).

  • Labor shortage compounds federal firefighters' staffing woes

    Firefighter groups are applauding the Biden administration's steps to raise pay but warn that the temporary wage hikes won't be enough to combat staffing problems, as federal agencies compete with local fire departments and big box stores in a tight labor market. “It’s an effort and an attempt to try to keep people at their jobs,” Jonathon Golden, a former federal firefighter from Park City, Utah, said of the move to raise federal firefighter pay. “But it still falls woefully short of the pay in municipal departments and other state agencies.”

  • NFL interviewed “at least” 11 of 24 plaintiffs; neither league nor team contacted Harris County D.A.

    As the NFL prepares to do something about the longstanding investigation of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, some details have emerged regarding the extent of the review. Friday’s article from Mark Maske of the Washington Post, which drew most of its attention for the suggestion that the league will start the formal disciplinary process by recommending [more]

  • South China floods force tens of thousands to evacuate

    Major flooding has forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of people in southern China, with more rain expected. The manufacturing hub of Guangdong suspended classes, office work and public transport amid rising waters and the threat of landslides. Roughly the same number have been affected in Guangdong, largely in the cities of Shaoguan, Heyuan and Meizhou.

  • Moscow to summon EU ambassador to Russia over Kaliningrad transit - Kaliningrad governor

    Vilnius banned the transit of goods under European Union sanctions through Lithuanian territory to and from the Russian exclave sandwiched between Lithuania and Poland, citing EU sanction rules. "This is, of course, a situation, that can be resolved by diplomatic means," Anton Alikhanov, Kaliningrad's governor, told the Russian television.

  • USA TODAY's bestselling books of the last 10 summers: How many have you read?

    What does it take to be the book of summer? Thrills, chills and a whole lot of buzz, according to USA TODAY's Best-Selling Books list.