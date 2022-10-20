Uvalde, Texas man arrested on suspicion of theft at solar facility near Barstow

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s investigators arrested a Uvalde, Texas, man on suspicion of ongoing theft at a solar facility east of Barstow.

Sheriff’s officials reported that on Oct. 12, deputies K. Lunde and J. Francis of the Rural Crimes Division investigated a theft ring at the solar energy facility on Silver Valley Road in Daggett.

Since the beginning of the year, more than $100,000 in property had been stolen from the facility, including metal theft and UTV utility vehicles.

Sheriff’s officials said Blattner Energy employee Rodrigo Garcia, 41, was suspected of stealing over $10,000 worth of copper, fuel, and specialty tools found in his own vehicle.

Garcia was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. He was released on bail on Oct. 13. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29, sheriff’s booking records show.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy K. Lunde or Deputy J. Francis of the Rural Crimes Division at 760-248-7655. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

