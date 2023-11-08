UW announces plans for War Memorial Stadium renovation

Nov. 7—The University of Wyoming athletics department announced Tuesday its public awareness campaign and detailed plans for the upcoming renovation to the west side of War Memorial Stadium.

The project, titled 'Restore the War,' was made possible because of a significant investment from the Wyoming Legislature and $20 million in private funding.

UW will start the two-phase project immediately following the Cowboys' final home game of the season.

"For nearly 75 years, War Memorial Stadium has been home — home not just to our incredible Cowboy student-athletes, but home to the Cowboy and Cowgirl community," athletics director Tom Burman said in the release. "Six Saturdays each fall, we come together as a family to share our love for UW and to help propel our student-athletes in competition.

"We've seen historic wins, trophies raised, and share lifelong memories that can only be made at a place like UW. Now, we must continue to invest in our home, War Memorial Stadium. This project is an opportunity to enhance the experiences we love through an investment in the very foundation that makes War Memorial Stadium so special to the state of Wyoming."

Phase one of the project, set to start this fall, will see the complete reconstruction of the lower west side. This portion of the project, which is scheduled to conclude ahead of the 2024 football season, will be highlighted by a new public concourse, improved seating options, and other critical improvements including:

— Approximately 3,000 new chairback seats with cup holders, and increased width and leg room.

— New bleacher-style seating with increased width and leg room.

— New public concourse with added entry and exit points into the War Memorial Stadium west side stands to improve traffic flow.

— Improved ADA access to the west side of War Memorial Stadium.

— New concourse and stadium lighting to improve spectator and student-athlete visibility and safety.

— Newly constructed restrooms, concession stands, and team store.

Phase two of the project will start at the conclusion of the 2024 season. The second phase will include a comprehensive renovation of the War Memorial Stadium pressbox and will allow for significant improvements in media and guest accommodation, improved access for local, regional, and national media, including national television networks, and improved game day efficiency.

Phase two will also include construction of a new, premium club area that will rest between the seating blocks on the lower west side and upper west side of the stadium. The new premium area will include 216 new loge-style seats, which will allow fans to enjoy all the sights and sounds of game day in an outdoor setting.

Seats will also come with access to a new, climate-controlled indoor club experience with premium food and drink options, and a full-service bar. All loge seats will include club access. Additional club-access tickets will be available to those with seats purchased on the west side and will become available based on priority points.

Phase two of the project is expected to be completed prior to the start of the 2025 season.

In addition to the improvements to War Memorial Stadium, the project will also fund a new swimming and diving facility. Full details of that project will be announced at a future date.

UW also announced the launch of RestoreTheWar.com, an interactive website which details the upcoming renovation to War Memorial Stadium. Fans are encouraged to visit the website to find further details, project renderings, and more important information.

Fans are also encouraged to contribute to the Cowboy Joe Club during the renovation process. The Cowboy Joe Club provides scholarships and resources to UW student-athletes.

Donating to the Cowboy Joe Club will also help you increase priority points, which will be used to allot seats/access in both the new lower west side, loge area and premium club area inside War Memorial Stadium.

For more information regarding the Restore the War project, how to contribute, or the Cowboy Joe Club, visit RestoreTheWar.com or call 307-766-6242.