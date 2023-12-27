UW Board of Regents to discuss whether to discipline or fire a chancellor

The board overseeing University of Wisconsin System campuses will meet behind closed doors Wednesday evening to consider disciplining or firing a UW chancellor.

It wasn't immediately clear which of the 13 UW chancellors was in hot water. The UW Board of Regents meeting notice released Tuesday evening didn't specify. An email to a UW System spokesperson wasn't immediately returned.

The meeting agenda states the board will "consider taking a personnel action to discipline or terminate a chancellor," as well as discuss pending litigation with UW lawyers. There are no votes or other agenda items.

The last time the board disciplined chancellors came five years ago this month when UW-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow and then-UW Whitewater Chancellor Beverly Kopper were denied raises.

Gow was reprimanded for inviting an adult film actress to speak on campus. A UW System investigation found Kopper's husband sexually harassed at least seven female students and employees. The husband denied any wrongdoing.

