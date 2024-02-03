UW divers wrap up day 2 at Air Force Invite

Feb. 3—The University of Wyoming men's and women's diving teams completed the second day of the Air Force Diving Invitational on Friday at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.

Friday's events included the preliminary, quarterfinals and championships in the men's 1-meter event and the women's 3-meter event.

On the women's side, 40 divers competed, with UW's Nettie Knapton taking second place with a score of 286. Alicia Gonzalez was 12th at 219.50.

"The divers had another solid day of competition, with Alicia and Nettie making finals on 3-meter," UW diving coach Mark Murdock said. "Nettie, who made her second finals, had an amazing list on 3-meter, finishing second overall. She has been very focused lately, and it's paying off."

The third and final day of the meet begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. The slate includes both men's women's platform preliminaries, quarterfinals and championships.