UW inches closer to deal on pay raises, engineering building and DEI with Republicans

Wisconsin Republicans are coming closer to a deal with the University of Wisconsin system over blocked pay raises and building projects that is already being slammed by lawmakers of color.

On the table are pay raises for 35,000 employees, a new engineering building for UW-Madison and $32 million recouped back into UW's budget after lawmakers cut it earlier this year. Also being discussed is millions of dollars for building projects at some other campuses and a change in how the state manages money from the tuition reciprocity agreement with Minnesota that would bring more money to campuses.

In exchange, the UW system may agree to restructure less than 60 employees who work on diversity, equity and inclusion to focus instead on student success. The UW may also freeze the number of total administrative and diversity positions for three years, create a new position dedicated to conservative thought, and guarantee admissions for the top tier of high school students, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.

Democrats blasted the deal, saying UW was sacrificing DEI efforts in exchange for building projects.

"We ask the question, who was at the table making negotiations on behalf of our black and brown students on campus?" the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus said in a statement. "Who decided to undervalue our students and staff of color by setting a price tag on their inclusion on our campuses?"

The Assembly Democrats put out their own statement, which also criticized the deal under discussion.

UW system spokesperson Mark Pitsch declined Thursday to respond to the criticism, emphasizing that negotiations were still fluid and ongoing.

The movement in negotiations came as the UW Board of Regents met Thursday on the UW-Madison campus. Many UW staff were seen tucking themselves away in corners and conference rooms as they quietly hashed out negotiations with lawmakers. The board met behind closed doors for at least two hours.

Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, told the Associated Press on Wednesday that a deal was close. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, hasn't responded to repeated requests for comment this week.

Both the pay raises and the engineering building were blocked for months by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who objected to campus spending on DEI.

A legislative committee Vos co-chairs approved pay increases for other state employees in October. But the group declined to take up raises for UW employees despite some other Republicans voicing support.

Several Republican lawmakers said they supported the engineering building. But the GOP-controlled Legislature removed it from the state budget and used it as leverage on DEI demands for the next five months.

The project will allow UW-Madison to expand its engineering college capacity from 6,350 students to 7,500 students. About 8,550 students applied last year for one of 1,200 spots in the freshman class.

The $347 million project will include $150 million from private donors. The rest would come through taxpayer-supported borrowing or cash from the state's $4 billion surplus.

