UW-Madison to embark on a faculty hiring spree. One area of research focus: artificial intelligence

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is significantly staffing up.

Under a new hiring initiative, UW-Madison expects to recruit between 120 and 150 new faculty members over the next three to five years, in addition to regular hiring. The university hires an average of 130 new faculty annually.

The hiring spree will increase faculty numbers by 40%. New professors will work together to solve some of society's biggest, complex problems that cut across multiple fields of research.

“Problems aren’t confined to a single discipline, nor can the solutions be,” UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin told the UW Board of Regents on Thursday. “Audacious, interdisciplinary inquiry leading to groundbreaking discovery and education is what (this initiative) is intended to spark.”

UW-Madison's first area of research focus will be artificial intelligence. Up to 50 faculty with expertise in AI will be hired.

"That's what you need to have the critical mass to solve problems that are of this size, and to bring everybody into the conversation," Provost Charles Isbell told reporters.

Two to four more research topics will be picked later, with campus input.

Part of the hiring push is a goal to produce more research, which will help the state flagship move up in national rankings on research and development spending.

The National Science Foundation had ranked UW-Madison among the top five in research spending for nearly 45 years, but the university fell to No. 6 in 2015 and dropped further in 2018 to No. 8, where it has remained since.

Growth in student enrollment and research will help fund the hires, Mnookin said. Additional financial support may come from donors and the Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, which is university's patent-licensing arm.

UW-Madison sets net-zero emissions goal

Mnookin also announced new goals related to drastically reducing the campus' carbon footprint.

UW-Madison aims to rely on 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2048 or sooner. The 2048 target will coincide with the year UW-Madison celebrates its 200th anniversary.

"We’re setting clear, defined campuswide targets for the first time, and that’s essential on a campus the size of a city when you can only succeed if everyone’s working together," Mnookin said.

UW-Madison's goals were announced the same week the Wisconsin Union modified its Winter Carnival because of unseasonably warm weather. With Lake Mendota's ice deemed too thin to support an inflatable version of Lady Liberty, organizers have moved the statute to appear on Library Mall.

