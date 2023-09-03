UW-Madison student in critical condition after attack, police still seeking suspects

The Madison Police Department is investigating after an attack left a UW-Madison student in critical condition.

According to an incident report from Madison Police Department, a person living in the area called police after finding a woman severely beaten along the 500 block of W. Wilson St around 3:20 a.m. Sunday.

Police are still searching for suspects and the women remained in critical condition as of Sunday afternoon.

Campus police are increasing patrols in the area and urging community members to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings, according to a statement issues by the University of Wisconsin Police Department and Dean of Students.

Anyone with information on the case or video from a security system in that area between 2 a.m.-4 a.m., is asked to contact the City of Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW-Madison student attacked, police still seeking suspects