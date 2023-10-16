UW Oshkosh lays off 140 as 76 take voluntary retirement and more positions will go unfilled

OSHKOSH — University of Wisconsin Oshkosh has trimmed its workforce by 216 after 140 layoff notices were issued Monday and 76 employees accepted a voluntary retirement offer.

Additionally, another 34.5 vacant positions will remain unfilled, the university said in a news release Monday afternoon.

Savings from the moves is expected to be about $14.7 million — about $8 million from the layoffs, $4.76 million from voluntary retirements and $1.9 from open positions, the university said.

The layoffs affect UWO administrative employees and staff while no faculty members were laid off.

Of the 76 who accepted voluntary retirement, 49 are staff, 21 are faculty and six are instructional academic staff, the university said.

The last day of employment for laid-off employees is Jan. 20, 2024, and the last day of employment for those taking voluntary retirement varies, but is no later than Jan. 9, 2024.

The university said it is providing resources, benefits information, job placement assistance and other support to employees affected by layoffs.

“We announced in August layoffs would be part of our plan to address an $18 million deficit,” Andrew Leavitt, chancellor of the university, said in the release. “That early notice in no way lessens the difficulty of this day. The actions we are taking are structured with stewardship: to support UWO’s core academic mission, to have minimal impact on students and student success, and to sustain an institution this region, the state and its people will rely on for decades to come.”

Twelve UWO leaders serving in 10 positions are being impacted by layoff, retirement or reassignment, the release said. This equates to 22% of the positions in the administrative organizational chart. Changes include the elimination of one of four of UWO’s vice chancellor positions, four associate and assistant chancellors, four director-level positions and three other administrative posts.

In fall 2022, UWO and UW-La Crosse had the lowest administrative expenditures as a percentage of overall expenditures (8%) of any Universities of Wisconsin comprehensive institution, according to the Universities of Wisconsin Accountability Dashboard.

UWO’s Institutional Realignment Plan to address the $18 million deficit during the 2023-24 academic year includes the layoffs, voluntary retirement program, furloughs and nonrenewal of instructional academic staff contracts, which are separately managed by college deans and academic department chairs to respond to student enrollment.

In the coming months, the news release said UWO will work through the next stages of the IRP. A separate academic planning process, led by UWO Provost Ed Martini, college deans and a faculty workgroup, is examining the current structure of the four UWO colleges and academic programs.

Heading into fiscal year 2025, the release said "UWO will continue reviewing non-academic program budgets, university service contracts, and building and energy usage on the Oshkosh campus for additional savings."

