UW Oshkosh swears in new police chief, and more news in weekly dose

OSHKOSH — Chris Tarmann was sworn in as University of Wisconsin Oshkosh police chief during a ceremony Dec. 7 at the Culver Family Welcome Center.

Tarmann was hired as a UWO police officer in 2008 and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in 2011. He was appointed acting police chief in June 2022 when Chief Kurt Leibold was appointed to another leadership role on campus.

He graduated from the criminal justice program at Fox Valley Technical College in 2005, completed his bachelor’s degree in human services at UWO in 2014 and graduated in 2021 from the Wisconsin Command College, which is an in-residence, six-week nationally accredited leadership and development training program.

Holidays delay garbage, recycling collections

Garbage and recycling collection will be delayed as a result of the city of Oshkosh’s observance of the holidays. There will be no collections Dec. 25 or Jan. 1.

Collections for the rest of the week will be one day later, with Friday collections happening Saturday. Regular service will resume Jan. 8.

The yard waste drop-off center on West Third Avenue also will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1. Regular winter hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.

Residential Christmas tree collection will take place on the regularly scheduled garbage day Jan. 8 to 12 and Jan. 22 to 26.

For more information, contact the sanitation division at 920-232-5383.

New session of tennis lessons begins Jan. 2

The Oshkosh Y Tennis & Pickleball Center will offer tennis lessons starting Jan. 2 for the winter session. Lessons are available for ages 4 and older, from beginner to advanced.

Pickleball lessons for both youth and adult are also available.

For more information or to register, call 920-236-3400.

The Tennis & Pickleball Center is at 640 E. County Y.

Oshkosh tax bills have been mailed out

City of Oshkosh real estate and personal property tax bills are in the mail as of Dec. 12.

Residents can mail their tax payments or use the drop box outside City Hall, 215 Church Ave. Payments also can be made online at OshkoshBillPay.com or in person at City Hall. The office is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays, though it will be closed Dec. 25, 26 and Jan. 1 for the holidays.

Authorized payment locations are Community First Credit Union, 1492 S. Park Ave., 2424 Westowne Ave., and 2772 Oregon St.; and Associated Bank, 10 W. Murdock Ave. and 1765 W. 20th Ave. for in-person payments through Jan. 31.

For tax payment information, visit selfservice.ci.oshkosh.wi.us/mss/citizens/RealEstate/Default.aspx. For property value information, call 920-236-5070.

