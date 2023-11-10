UW-Parkside will slash 50 jobs to balance its budget

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside projects cutting about 9.5% of its workforce positions over the next year, joining the ranks of two other public universities making significant cuts to balance their budgets.

About 50 full-time positions will be eliminated through a combination of voluntary separations, layoffs and attrition, according to a Wednesday email sent to the campus community by interim UW-Parkside Chancellor Scott Menke. The university employed 525 people last year.

When will affected employees be informed?

Employees identified for layoffs will receive notice in February, a month after new Chancellor Lynn Akey takes the reins of the 4,000-student university in Kenosha.

Laidoff employees would leave next April or May, according to a timeline included in Menke's email.

The job cuts come in addition to furloughs for most employees; the unpaid furloughs will last four to 19 days, depending on salary.

Which other UW schools are making cuts?

Other schools have turned to downsizing in response to budget deficits.

UW-Platteville is eliminating 111 positions, or 12% of its workforce. UW-Oshkosh is cutting 250 positions, 140 of which will be layoffs, to reduce its workforce by 17.5%.

In addition, UW-Green Bay is laying off nine staff.

What is UW-Parkside's deficit?

UW-Parkside projects a $5.3 million deficit for the 2023-24 school year.

Huron consultants will be on campus next week to help the university find ways to manage its deficit, Menke said.

The UW system is already paying a different consulting firm, Deloitte, $2.8 million this school year to evaluate the financial health of its universities, according to a contract the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel obtained through the state public records law.

Huron is assisting with short-term budget planning, UW system spokesperson Mark Pitsch said. The cost is between $15,000 and $20,000.

Contact Kelly Meyerhofer at kmeyerhofer@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KellyMeyerhofer.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW-Parkside to eliminate 50 jobs