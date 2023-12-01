UW president defends liberal arts after student newspaper report questioned his commitment

In this 2015 file photo, Jay Rothman poses for a portrait in the Foley & Lardner law firm he led for more than a decade. Rothman became UW system president in 2022.

A bombshell story by a college newspaper reported the University of Wisconsin system president suggested chancellors consider shifting away from liberal arts. The story has campuses buzzing, and the president criticizing as "egregiously false."

The story by The Daily Cardinal of UW-Madison drew from an email UW system President Jay Rothman sent to chancellors this fall. In it, he reacted to a case study of how a financially struggling public university in Arkansas turned itself around. Among Rothman's takeaways: "Consider shifting away from liberal arts to programs that are more career specific, particularly if the institution serves a large number of low-income students."

Rothman noted in his Sept. 1 email that some of the lessons from the case study "will have no applicability to our situation or imply actions that we may not be prepared to take." Still, he wrote, "they are instructive nonetheless."

Cardinal editor-in-chief Drake White-Bergey said the paper stood by its reporting and noted UW system hadn't asked for a correction since the story published Wednesday.

In an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Rothman said he felt the Daily Cardinal mischaracterized his communication with chancellors and he strongly defended the importance of a liberal arts education. As an undergraduate studying political science at Marquette University, Rothman said his coursework taught him to think critically, speak clearly and write persuasively, all of which prepared him well in the legal field.

In Rothman's first 18 months as president, he said the UW system has approved four new programs in the liberal arts area with two more are on the table.

"The proof is in the pudding," he said of his commitment to liberal arts.

Even so, Rothman's email set off alarm bells for some faculty and students.

"It's not good for the president of the UW system to even be articulating these ideas," said UW-Whitewater Professor David Simmons, who chairs the university's philosophy and religious studies department.

UW system president email to chancellors intended as 'food for thought'

Rothman's takeaways were based on a Chronicle of Higher Education case study of Henderson State University in Arkansas. The school set its sights on becoming a liberal-arts institution, leading to "a proliferation of programs" and the hiring of more professors to support them, according to the report.

Henderson State expanded with no sense of its costs and declared a financial emergency in 2022. The university then restructured by cutting programs, departments and tenured professors. Its response could stand as "one of the most aggressive cost-containment moves in higher education," the Chronicle report said.

Many UW campuses are also financially struggling. UW-Oshkosh, UW-Platteville, UW-Parkside and UW-Green Bay are laying off employees this year. UW-Green Bay is weighing whether to drop majors in economics, environmental policy, and theater and dance.

In Rothman's email to chancellors, he wrote he wasn't suggesting any UW schools faced a crisis at the level of Henderson State.

He told the Journal Sentinel several lessons resonated with him, such as avoiding procrastination of difficult decisions, facing financial realities and making "painful" cuts at one time as opposed to a piecemeal approach. Some of his takeaways may apply to some campuses and not apply to others, he said.

"I think some of those lessons were important for our chancellors to hear," he said. "This was intended to be food for thought as they think about their planning going forward."

Liberal arts vs. workforce needs is ongoing conversation in higher education

Debate about the value of liberal arts is nothing new.

Advocates argue that disciplines like English, history and philosophy teach students how to think critically and communicate clearly. Others say college should be the stepping stone to a specific career.

When Rothman interviewed for the UW system job, he talked up the importance of liberal arts with reporters.

"I know people who (say) you shouldn't be investing in and going into debt to get a liberal arts education and you should be focused on STEM," he said in January 2022. "And I agree. Listen, that’s important. That’s really important. But we also need liberal arts degrees because the world is going to change. The job you’re doing today is not the job you’re going to be doing five years from now, 10 years from now, and unless you can educate yourself along the way, you’re not going to be successful. A university experience, if it’s done well, teaches you to educate yourself over time."

As president, Rothman has more often emphasized workforce needs in his public remarks. It's what Republican lawmakers have repeatedly demanded of the UW system.

Simmons, the UW-Whitewater professor, said a push to defund the humanities has been underway for years. He was troubled by the idea of campuses that serve more low-income students shifting to a job training focus.

"Reducing the educational opportunities for low-income students would be a betrayal of the Wisconsin Idea," he said, referring to the belief that UW institutions transcend the classroom and serve all corners of the state.

UW President Jay Rothman responds to Daily Cardinal story on social media

The headline on the Daily Cardinal story said UW System president privately suggested chancellors shift away from liberal arts programs. UW system spokesperson Mark Pitsch is quoted in the story saying Rothman wasn't suggesting campuses do so.

The report prompted Rothman to take the unusual step of sharing his reaction on social media. He wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he was "deeply disappointed by the mischaracterization of my communication with chancellors by the @DailyCardinal, both in its egregiously false headline and the framing of its story."

White-Bergey, the Daily Cardinal editor, said the reporter approached Rothman for an interview after the Nov. 9 UW Board of Regents meeting and was directed to the communications office. The reporter emailed Pitsch three times over email in a nearly two-week period requesting an interview and received a statement instead.

"Since publishing the story, neither Pitsch nor Rothman have reached out to us," White-Bergey said. "Instead, Rothman decided to accuse us of mischaracterizing him publicly on Twitter."

Reflecting on the episode, Rothman said mistakes happen, people learn and move on. Asked why he didn't give an interview to the Cardinal, he said he receives many media requests and the Cardinal decided to publish without talking to him.

"That's their judgment," he said. "But again, I have a hard time reading what I had written in that email looking at the case study and coming to the conclusion that somehow I secretly directed our chancellors to take any action relative to the liberal arts."

White-Bergey said the Cardinal did not imply Rothman made anything more than suggestions.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: UW system president Jay Rothman defends liberal arts education