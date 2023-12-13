UW Regents approve deal on diversity, pay raises after six-month budget standoff

Bascom Hill is shown Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at the UW-Madison in Madison, Wisconsin. Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents flip-flopped Wednesday, voting 11-6 to approve a deal on diversity positions and pay raises it had rejected just four days earlier.

Bowing to pressure, both political and financial, the regents reversed course and accepted a deal brokered by UW System President Jay Rothman and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Burlington.

"We simply can’t ignore the immense challenges facing our universities," said board vice president Amy Bogost, one of three who flipped their votes in favor of the agreement. Regent President Karen Walsh and UW-Parkside student Regent Jennifer Staton also changed their votes.

The move frees up $800 million for employee pay raises and building projects — both of which Vos has held up for months while demanding cuts to campus diversity, equity and inclusion programming.

Under the deal, campuses will restructure 43 diversity positions and freeze the total number of jobs across the UW System through 2026. Democrats and many on UW campuses view the concession as selling out students of color who often credit DEI offices with helping them get through college.

Rothman and UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin have acknowledged the proposal's imperfections but said their commitment to diversity wouldn't waver.

"We will hold their feet to the fire on this," Bogost said. "By adopting this resolution, it does not reduce or eliminate this accountability for them or for us."

Vote caps a tumultuous week of deal-making

Wednesday marked the fifth board meeting in a chaotic seven days.

A six-month standoff with the Republican-controlled Legislature over campus diversity programs appeared poised to end. But the plan hit an unexpected impasse Saturday with the board's stunning 9-8 rejection of the agreement.

Conservatives criticized the move while liberals praised it. The surprise vote reignited chatter among Republicans about potentially firing unconfirmed regents from the voluntary, unpaid job.

Four of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' appointees — Bogost, as well as John Miller, Dana Wachs and Ashok Rai — are serving unconfirmed.

“The Board of Regents should be able to make decisions about what’s best for our students, faculty, staff, and, ultimately, what’s best for the University of Wisconsin System without fear of threats and political pressure or retribution," Evers said in a statement Tuesday. "Rash political decisions, rhetoric, and threats help no one."

Miller and Wachs joined Regents Evan Brenkus, Angela Adams, Ed Manydeeds and Joan Prince in again voting against the deal. During Wednesday's meeting, several questioned what may happen the next time a campus wants a new building.

“Precedent matters, and this sets a bad one,” Miller said.

Three appointees of former Republican Gov. Scott Walker — Bob Atwell, Mike Jones, and Cris Peterson — voted for the deal, along with Evers appointees Bogost, Walsh, Staton, Ashok Rai, Kyle Weatherly, Héctor Colón and Jim Kreuser. Wisconsin Technical College System Board President Mark Tyler also voted in favor. State superintendent Jill Underly did not attend the meeting.

"I don’t love this deal," said Weatherly. "I don’t even like this deal. And I certainly can see that reasonable, good people, people I deeply respect, can disagree. But I continue to support it."

In a departure from Saturday’s meeting, a string of chancellors testified to the need their campuses have for the cash. They said the raises will lift employee morale, and the additional money will expand programming.

UW-Milwaukee Chancellor Mark Mone worried rejecting the deal could justify future cuts.

“I fully agree there is no real win. This is an imperfect choice,” he said. “I do also believe that compromise in terms of state and biennial budget matters is just the reality that we have had and will always have.”

What's in the deal for Republicans?

Freezing the total number of jobs across UW System through 2026, with exceptions for faculty and staff who directly support students or research

Restructure 43 DEI positions to serve in roles supporting the success of all students

End a UW-Madison hiring program that has been used to diversify faculty ranks and replace it with a different hiring program for faculty who have demonstrated their ability to work with underrepresented students.

Remove diversity statements from the student application process

Guarantee UW-Madison admission to the top 5% of Wisconsin high school students

Guarantee admission to other UW campuses to the top 10% of in-state students

Develop a mandatory online orientation on free speech for incoming students

Seek donor money to fund a UW-Madison faculty position focused on conservative political thought, classical economic theory or classical liberalism

What's in the deal for University of Wisconsin System?

Recouping the $32 million budget cut, which campuses would spend on programs supporting state workforce needs, such as nursing, engineering and computer science

4% pay raise in 2023 and 2% raise in 2024 for most UW System employees

Engineering building and renovations of three dorms for UW-Madison

$78 million for UW-Whitewater to renovate two academic buildings

A change in where money from Wisconsin's tuition reciprocity agreement with Minnesota is housed, which will provide campuses with additional funding

$45 million in one-time money to demolish some aging facilities

This story will be updated.

