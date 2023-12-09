UW Regents vote down DEI and buildings deal brokered with Republican leaders

The board overseeing state public universities narrowly rejected a deal University of Wisconsin system leaders brokered with Republicans over diversity programming.

The UW Board of Regents voted 8-9 on a resolution that would have "reimagined" campus diversity efforts, restructuring dozens of staff into positions serving all students and freezing the total number of diversity positions for the next three years.

In exchange, universities would have receive $800 million for employee pay raises and some building projects, including a new engineering building for UW-Madison.

Board members saw the compromise as selling out students of color in exchange for buildings.

Months in the making, the deal was negotiated by UW system President Jay Rothman and UW-Madison Chancellor Mnookin. Details were formally announced Friday.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kelly Meyerhofer at kmeyerhofer@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KellyMeyerhofer.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: University of Wisconsin board rejects deal on diversity, buildings