UW System closing doors on college. Put brakes on more campus closures. |Opinion

UW System leaders just announced that UW branch campuses at Washington County and Fond du Lac will end in-person instruction after this year. Last year it was the same for the Richland Center campus.

With these closures, we see more harmful reaction by UW System leaders to circumstances they have seen coming for many years. More doors to a college education for Wisconsinites, many who are not able to attend a four-year campus, are being slammed shut.

The UW System is also backing out of its agreement with counties and cities, who since the 1960s have given many millions of tax dollars to build and maintain their campuses. Once the doors are shut, they are gone for good. The 2018 “restructuring” of the former UW Colleges, claimed to stabilize enrollment and oﬀer new opportunities for students, has evidently done just the opposite. And every indication is that the disintegration will continue.

UW System lacks accountability for failures

Where are we going with higher education in Wisconsin? How are we holding the UW System and Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) leaders and their boards accountable?

Removing UW-Madison from the ﬁgures, enrollment is down signiﬁcantly in the UW System and Wisconsin Technical College System over the last ten years. The percentage of high school graduates moving on to the UW System is falling.

Meanwhile our state population is stable, the need for higher paying jobs continues, and the UW System is making it harder to attend college by closing campuses forever. All without public discussion, debate, or a plan for the future.

It’s time for the governor and legislature, our elected representatives, to step in and act now:

Place a moratorium on campus closures.

Create a joint commission on the future of Wisconsin Higher Education. Reconsider the roles, missions, and structures of the UW System and WTCS, to determine how they can serve the people of Wisconsin in the best way possible.

Create a future state-wide plan for higher education. The plan should reﬂect the best of what works in other states. We have a lot to learn, and a lot to gain.

Enact the plan. Connect state funding for our higher education systems to the goals in the plan.

The decisions being made today are permanent. They are hurting communities. They are being made without a state-wide plan for the future of higher education. The people of Wisconsin deserve better.

Gregory P. Lampe is the former Provost and Vice Chancellor of UW Colleges. Steven C. Wildeck is the former Vice Chancellor Emeritus of UW Colleges & UW Extension.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Closing UW-Fond du Lac and UW-Washington County blow to students.