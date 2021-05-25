UW-Whitewater police ask for help in identifying 'stranger' sexual assault suspect

The Janesville Gazette, Wis.
·1 min read

May 24—WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater police said Monday on Facebook that they want the public's help in finding a man suspected of sexually assaulting someone he didn't know Saturday.

The department doesn't list any details of what they believe happened or where the alleged assault happened, but the post says the "daylight stranger sexual assault" happened at about 12:26 p.m. Saturday.

The police described the man as "white, possibly Hispanic with a tan complexion," according to the post. He appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s with an athletic build and black hair.

He looked to be at least 5 feet, 6 inches tall, perhaps taller. He was seen Saturday wearing a gray shirt, black shorts, black shoes and a black hat worn backwards, according to police.

He was also seen riding a dark softtail mountain bike and had what looked like Apple AirPod headphones.

He reportedly said he was from Virginia, police said.

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Cal Servi at 262-472-4660 or servic@uww.edu.

Recommended Stories

  • Blame Brexit for Northern Ireland tensions, says Ursula von der Leyen

    Recent tensions felt in Northern Ireland are not a result of the protocol introduced after the UK left the European Union but rather Brexit itself, Ursula von der Leyen said. The European Commission president was speaking following the first day of the EU Council - the first such meeting since the introduction of the EU-UK trade and cooperation agreement at the beginning of May. Mrs von der Leyen said: "The beginnings are not easy, tensions are being felt around the access, for example, of EU fishing boats, or tensions are without any doubt there around the implementation of the protocol of Northern Ireland." A new raft of checks on goods at the ports of Belfast and Larne under the terms of the protocol have sparked anger among unionists and loyalists who feel Northern Ireland is being separated from the rest of the UK.

  • Israel Announces Over $1B Cloud Deal with Amazon, Google: Reuters

    The Israel government has signed over $1 billion public sector and military cloud service deal with Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Reuters reports. Last month, AWS and Google beat Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT), Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL), and International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) in the four-phase project "Nimbus." Nimbus is a multi-year project for providing cloud services to the government, the defense system, and other economic groups. Google and Amazon have pledged reciprocal purchases and industrial cooperation in Israel equivalent to 20% of the contract value. Multiple local suppliers will be chosen to support government system migration to the cloud and the cloud environment system development under an impending tender process. Price action: AMZN shares traded higher by 1.41% at $3,248, and GOOG shares traded higher by 2.72% at $2,408.93 on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaGoogle To Mark Brick-And-Mortar Debut This SummerMicrosoft To Retire Internet Explorer Next Year© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Bet $1 on any playoff game and get $1 for every point your team scores*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for this week's NBA action.

  • Illinois police face lawsuit over drug testing a toddler's ashes

    The lawsuit alleges the two-year-old girl's ashes were "desecrated" in an unlawful police search.

  • Queens man stabs driver with kitchen knife in spat over parking space, leaving victim clinging to life

    NEW YORK — A Queens man stabbed a driver with a kitchen knife during an argument over a parking space, leaving him in critical condition, police said Monday. Officials said the victim pulled up in front of Anthony Thomas’ Laurelton home at about 5 p.m. Sunday, get out of his vehicle and move cones that were blocking a parking spot. Thomas allegedly got a kitchen knife and confronted the victim ...

  • When rich people divorce: what does the future hold for Bill and Melinda Gates?

    The pair’s split has been the subject of fevered press scrutiny – and claims of Bill’s links to Jeffrey Epstein has fed the frenzy Bill and Melinda Gates in 2018. The couple were not able to avoid the fate of many of the mega-rich who divorce. Photograph: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Robin Hood The announcement that Bill and Melinda Gates were to divorce was amicable enough, suggesting a smooth split between the famous couple who turned a billion-dollar software fortune into a driving force for global philanthropy. “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage,” Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates tweeted on 3 May. “We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives.” While French Gates’ divorce petition, filed in King county, Washington superior court, said “this marriage is irretrievably broken” , it also indicated that potential points of contention had already been worked out. The document revealed they had inked a “separation contract”. French Gates asked the court to divide their assets according to this agreement and said that “spousal support is not needed”. French Gates did not request a name change. But the couple were not able to avoid the fate of many of the mega-rich who divorce and their marriage became the subject of feverish press scrutiny. Within a few days rival news publications swapped scoops about Gates’s allegedly boorish behavior, including stories on his purported ties to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The Wall Street Journal reported Microsoft executives determined that Gates “needed to step down from its board in 2020” while they conducted an investigation into an affair that he had with a female employee. This romantic relationship was “deemed inappropriate”. Gates stepped down from his position as a director on the board before its investigation concluded – and before other members could issue a formal decision on this relationship, reported the newspaper. “There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably,” a spokesperson for Gates commented, saying his “decision to transition off the board was in no way related to this matter.” There were at least several occasions when Gates “pursued women who worked for him at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation,” the New York Times claimed, citing people with “direct knowledge of his overtures”. French Gates had also voiced discomfort that Gates was spending time with Epstein – whom he reportedly met in early 2011, three years after Epstein pleaded guilty to soliciting a minor, reports claimed. A month after Epstein killed himself in jail in August 2019, the Wall Street Journal published an interview with Gates where he said: “I didn’t have any business relationship or friendship with him.” But the Times reported in October 2019 that Gates met with Epstein “on numerous occasions”. “His lifestyle is very different and kind of intriguing, although it would not work for me,” Gates allegedly said in an email to colleagues after he first met Epstein. French Gates was “unhappy” when Gates and Epstein’s relationship hit the news cycle, the newspaper said. The Journal reported that French Gates “held a number of calls” when the Times article ran. The Times explained that French Gates began consulting with matrimonial attorneys and advisers who would aid the couple in splitting their assets. The Daily Beast reported on 16 May that Epstein provided Gates advice on ending his marriage after the tech titan complained about Melinda “during a series of meetings.” Gates allegedly said that his marriage was “toxic” in conversation with Epstein, “a topic both men found humorous”, per the Daily Beast report. Less sensational details on the couple’s travails also emerged. The New York Post, quoting a source, reported “Bill did talk to his close friends on the golf course. He told them a while back that the marriage was loveless, that it had been over for some time and they were living separate lives.” A source told the New York Times that anyone observing French Gates’ body language at some public events, such as philanthropic functions, could tell that she was unhappy. A media representative for Gates said in an email: “Claims that Gates had any personal conversations with Epstein in these meetings, which were about philanthropy, is simply not true.” “It is false to say Gates sought or received marital advice – or advice of any kind – from Epstein,” the email stated. “It is false to say he complained about his marriage or Melinda to Epstein, let alone to anyone else.” They also said, “It is false to say that going to Epstein’s was a ‘respite from his marriage.’” They said that it’s “false to say there was ever any discussion of Epstein getting involved with the Gates Foundation.” A foundation spokesperson commented “the foundation never had any financial dealings with Jeffrey Epstein”. Neither French Gates’ attorneys, nor the press contact provided for her, responded to requests for comment. Although sensational claims have emerged, observers shouldn’t assume that this will impact their separation contract for their split, divorce experts say. “No matter what the drama is that’s now evolving or erupting in the media or anywhere else, and even by rumor mill, the agreement is basically going to be the agreement,” said Bonnie Rabin, a veteran divorce attorney in New York City. “They did what most uber-wealthy people do. They’ve been dealing with this for a number of months, they’ve made their agreement, they’ve submitted it to the court. It’s basically a done deal.” Nancy Chemtob, a longtime matrimonial attorney in New York City, said that given the amount of money involved and the length of their marriage, it stands to reason that it’s likely a “50-50 case” in terms of splitting up assets. But it’s unclear how, exactly, the divorce will affect their foundation. Nor is that a small issue. The Gates Foundation has become a global force in philanthropy, especially in the areas of fighting disease. But it also tackles poverty and inequality with many projects all around the globe. The foundation has provided financial support for some of the Guardian’s global development coverage. A media representative said in an email that the pair will remain co-chairs and trustees at the foundation. “No changes to their roles or the organization are planned,” the statement said. “They will continue to work together to shape and approve foundation strategies, advocate for the foundation’s issues, and set the organization’s overall direction.” “Fundamentally, it’s a separate entity from their personal money or their wealth, so it’s not as if the foundation is going to be divided up in the divorce,” said Thad Calabrese, an associate professor of financial management at NYU Wagner. The entity of the Bill and Melinda Gates foundation will continue to exist – the money that’s there is there, and they can’t remove it. However, it is possible that the divorce might affect their future contributions to the foundation, or start to focus on different areas of interest, Calabrese said. Even though Gates has not been accused of wrongdoing with Epstein, it’s always possible that reports of alleged ties could impact the foundation. “There’s alway a concern, and not just for foundations but in the larger non-profit sector, that the appearance of impropriety can sometimes be just as bad as actual impropriety itself,” Calabrese said. “So the concern that this could scare away future donors from the foundation, or the foundation having a diminished role because of that, is a real possibility.”

  • US intelligence found researchers at Wuhan lab were hospitalised shortly before coronavirus outbreak, report claims

    Republicans have pushed the ‘lab leak’ theory throughout Covid-19 pandemic

  • Trump addresses existence of UFOs as release of Pentagon report nears

    ‘I’m not such a believer, but some people are, so I don’t want to hurt their dreams or their fears,’ says Trump

  • ‘Deeply disturbing.’ 4-year-old girl buried in NC backyard since September, police say

    The remains of Miegellic Young, known as ‘Jelli’ to loved ones, were found last week. Her mother has been charged with murder. Here’s the latest.

  • Former Trump adviser Jason Miller ordered to pay $42,000 legal fees for failed defamation suit

    Following a failed defamation case, Mr Miller must cover journalist’ legal fees according to recently revealed court documents

  • Lauren Boebert accuses Biden of trying to replace MLK with George Floyd in attack on family’s White House meeting

    The president will discuss police reform with the Floyd family

  • Shoplifting in San Francisco is so out of control that retailers are closing stores

    Walgreens has closed 17 of its stores due to rampant stealing, and CVS has called the city ‘one of the epicenters of organized retail crime’

  • ‘They make me sick’: Jewish CNN anchor slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Holocaust comments as furore grows

    ‘Don’t you dare speak for me’ says CNN’s John Berman after Ms Greene defended her comments

  • Lillard leads 3-point barrage, Blazers beat Nuggets 123-109

    What had Damian Lillard so excited wasn't his 34 points or 13 assists or how he led Portland's 3-point barrage that sparked the Trail Blazers' win over the undermanned Denver Nuggets in their playoff opener Saturday night. It was holding NBA MVP front-runner Nikola Jokic to a single assist. “It was huge,” Lillard said after Portland's 123-109 victory.

  • Former EU ambassador and impeachment witness sues Mike Pompeo and government for $1.8m in legal fees

    Gordon Sondland accuses former secretary of state of promising to cover attorneys’ fees ahead of bombshell ‘quid pro quo’ testimony

  • Protestors in Poland demand the release of a Belarusian dissident who was arrested after the government diverted his Lithuania-bound flight

    Protestors used paper airplanes to symbolize the aircraft being diverted to Minsk, where Belarusian dissident Roman Protasevich was arrested.

  • Panthers to turn to 20-year-old goalie Spencer Knight to start must-win Game 5 vs. Lightning

    With their season on the line, the Florida Panthers will turn to a 20-year-old goaltender to try to extend their first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

  • Meghan McCain reacts angrily as she is cut off for ad break while talking about Marjorie Taylor Greene antisemitism row

    ‘If Greene is the face of the Republicans, than the Squad are the face of the Democrats,’ says co-host in heated exchange

  • Lefty is coming: PGA Champ Phil Mickelson reaffirms plans to play Colonial this week

    Mickelson, who won Colonial in 2000 and 2008, should be a crowd magnet for the Charles Schwab Challenge.

  • Heatwave may see temperature records broken across southeast US in coming days

    First heatwave of 2021 is hitting the East Coast this week