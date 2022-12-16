UWC Berhad's (KLSE:UWC) Price In Tune With Earnings

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 44.1x UWC Berhad (KLSE:UWC) may be sending very bearish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios under 13x and even P/E's lower than 7x are not unusual. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/E.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, UWC Berhad has been relatively sluggish. One possibility is that the P/E is high because investors think this lacklustre earnings performance will improve markedly. If not, then existing shareholders may be very nervous about the viability of the share price.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, UWC Berhad would need to produce outstanding growth well in excess of the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 17% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 155% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 16% per year over the next three years. With the market only predicted to deliver 11% each year, the company is positioned for a stronger earnings result.

With this information, we can see why UWC Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On UWC Berhad's P/E

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of UWC Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior earnings outlook is contributing to its high P/E. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for UWC Berhad you should know about.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with a strong growth track record, trading on a P/E below 20x.

