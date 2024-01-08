UWF and PSC closed until noon Tuesday due to severe weather

The University of West Florida and Pensacola State College are closing early Monday in anticipation of severe weather and reopening Tuesday at noon.

The upcoming severe weather has the potential for strong storms with damaging winds up to 70 mph, tornadoes as well as heavy rain and isolated flash flooding, with the worst of the storm forecast to impact Northwest Florida overnight into early Tuesday morning.

Out of an abundance of caution, the University of West Florida will close at 3 p.m. Monday and reopen at noon Tuesday. This includes all classes, events, campus activities and online courses. The UWF trolley will suspend operations after its last route at 5:30 p.m. and resume operations at 9 a.m. Tuesday. Normal university operations, classes, events and campus activities will resume at noon on Tuesday, Jan. 9, unless conditions change, in which case, university officials will notify all students, faculty and staff.

All Pensacola State College campuses and centers will be closed from 4 p.m. Monday until noon Tuesday, when the college will reopen all offices and resume normal functions then. Essential personnel should report as required by their supervisor.

Anyone with childcare issues or hazardous conditions in their area may remain home and take leave for Tuesday. College administrators will continue to monitor weather conditions and road hazard issues and change plans if necessary.

