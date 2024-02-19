UWF's campus is wild - deer in the library, piglets in the dorms and a one-armed alligator.

Yes, there are alligators on the gorgeous and lush University of West Florida campus, a sprawling 1,600-acre landscape with nature trails, miles and miles of wooded hiking trails, swamp land and a bayou just not far from the office of UWF President Martha Saunders.

You'll see the videos on Facebook and other social media platforms − video of alligators under the Edward Ball Nature Trail boardwalk that travels through the swampy areas around Thompson Bayou. Some people are surprised. But the natural richness of the Argo campus is what gives it much of its charm.

"If you're on a nature preserve,'' she said, "you're going to find nature."

But there's more than American Alligators nestled amid the campus. Saunders said over the years she's heard of wild piglets that got into a dorm room and deer that got into the library but couldn't get out.

Alligators and turtles share the ecosystem at the UWF Nature Trail on June 16, 2020.

"Argos aren’t the only ones roaming our beautiful campus,'' Saunders said. "If you take a stroll, you may notice a couple of familiar creatures, like the famous albino white squirrel near the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering building. Captain Thunder, the well-known one-armed alligator, calls the UWF nature trail home and armadillos, fondly known as Argodillos, can be found trekking across various parts of campus."

Saunders remembered one beautiful morning during the COVID shutdown when she was in her office, which overlooks the swampy Edward Ball Nature Trail, and seeing through the window a young deer − "a young buck," she said − and admired the tranquility and natural beauty of the scene. Until it started munching on all the flowers around the building.

People who visit the Edward Ball Nature Trail walk over a boardwalk that crosses the bayou and watch the numerous fish and turtles skirting through the water. On occasion, an alligator will emerge into the waters. (I've seen a few gators out there myself over the years. Last time was about two years ago with my grandson, Beckett. He had never seen a real alligator before. It was cool.)

There are signs, for sure, warning of alligator and other wildlife on the campus, especially in the numerous trail areas at UWF.

Fortunately, the alligators tend to stick to the water and swampy marsh areas nearby − again with warnings not to venture off the boardwalk into the murky, mysterious waters. (Who would do that? There are gators in there!)

Rarely, but it does happen, bears are spotted on the campus.

In October, a bear was spotted near cross-country trails accessed through Rec Plex North/Baars-Firestone Wildlife Sanctuary at UWF and was alone and reported as not approaching humans. While that was in a remote area of the UWF campus, a large bear was spotted near the campus entrance on an early spring morning in May 2020. Electronic messages warned folks on campus about the bear activity and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was notified immediately.

University of West Florida President Martha Saunders takes a moment to look for wildlife during an afternoon stroll on the university's nature trail on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

If you get a chance to visit UWF, it's trails, sanctuary, boardwalk, you should. It's rich with biodiversity.

"I can list 30 species of birds we have here,'' said UWF biology professor Philip Darby, who teaches avian science and more at the university. "We have a bald eagle nest, osprey, red-shouldered hawks, a tone of songbirds. I could go on..."

He said other critters have been spotted on campus before, including a coyote that was spotted by a field crew not far from the biology building and a venomous cottonmouth snake was once seen by the library. Darby has been at UWF since 1999.

"It really is a special campus,'' he said.

But what about them gators? Really, shouldn't you expect to see them?

"In Florida," Darby said, "there can be alligators in all freshwater locations."

