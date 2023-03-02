UWM Holdings Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS: US$0.45 (vs US$0.98 in FY 2021)

UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$2.37b (down 33% from FY 2021).

  • Net income: US$41.7m (down 58% from FY 2021).

  • Profit margin: 1.8% (down from 2.8% in FY 2021). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

  • EPS: US$0.45 (down from US$0.98 in FY 2021).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

UWM Holdings Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 4.4% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Mortgage industry in the US are expected to grow by 7.5%.

Performance of the American Mortgage industry.

The company's shares are up 8.2% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 3 warning signs for UWM Holdings (1 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

