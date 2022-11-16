UWM Holdings' (NYSE:UWMC) Dividend Will Be $0.10

The board of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 10th of January, with investors receiving $0.10 per share. This makes the dividend yield 9.5%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

UWM Holdings Not Expected To Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained.

UWM Holdings has a short history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at only 2 years. Taking data from UWM Holdings' last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 63%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with some room to spare.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 24.0% over the next 3 years. The future payout ratio is also estimated to be 100% by analysts over the same three years, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

UWM Holdings Is Still Building Its Track Record

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The payments haven't really changed that much since 2 years ago. It's good to see at least some dividend growth. Yet with a relatively short dividend paying history, we wouldn't want to depend on this dividend too heavily.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. UWM Holdings has seen EPS fall by 96% over the last 12 months. Decreases in earnings as large as this could start to put some pressure on the dividend if they are sustained for several years. We do note though, one year is too short a time to be drawing strong conclusions about a company's future prospects.

Our Thoughts On UWM Holdings' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments UWM Holdings has been making. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Just as an example, we've come across 3 warning signs for UWM Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning. Is UWM Holdings not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

