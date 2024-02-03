UW's Baker promoted to assistant head coach

Feb. 3—University of Wyoming volleyball coach Kaylee Prigge announced the elevation of assistant coach Becky Baker to the role of associate head coach Friday morning.

"I am extremely excited to be able to promote Becky to associate head coach," Prigge said. "Becky continues to add value to every area of our program daily — in the office and in the gym — developing our young women on and off the court. This promotion is well-deserved. When I think about the last year, her fingerprints are all over our growth and success.

"I'm thrilled that I get to continue to work so closely with Becky, as we strive to compete at the highest level possible and prepare our young women for life after collegiate athletics."

Baker completed her fourth season with UW this past fall and helped lead the Cowgirls to their first postseason appearance since 2019. The Cowgirls' 11-0 start to the season was the best in school history and marked the first time in program history that UW went undefeated in nonconference play.

During her time as an assistant, Baker has helped guide six student-athletes to All-Mountain West accolades, including three this past season.