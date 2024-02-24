UW's Foster makes historic comeback from torn Achilles

Feb. 24—LARAMIE — Kenny Foster was told a normal recovery from a torn Achilles tendon was a six- to nine-month process.

The University of Wyoming senior took it as a challenge.

Foster had his torn Achilles surgically repaired in the first week of October. A little more than four months later, Foster made his way onto the court last Saturday at San Jose State.

Just seconds after checking in for the first time this season, the guard corralled an offensive rebound and netted a put-back layup to push the Cowboys' lead to eight points midway through the first half.

"I definitely cheated the system a little bit," Foster told WyoSports with a laugh Thursday. "... It's still disbelief that I was able to do that so quick. The support that I've had has been nothing but excellent. I'm grateful and thankful for all of it.

"I still have six more games left minimum, so, we'll see, but it's getting better and better each and every day. Every day, I'm a little less sore. Hopefully, I can get back to as close to 100% as I possibly can and help this team get out there and make a run for that Mountain West championship."

Foster has been one of the unluckiest student-athletes in the country when it comes to injuries. The Aurora, Colorado, native has missed significant time since coming to Laramie, including an ankle injury, back surgery and a simultaneous bout with COVID-19, strep throat and mononucleosis.

Foster was primed for a big role in UW's backcourt this winter, but he went down with the torn Achilles before the season even started.

"We were in practice, and I was going for an offensive rebound and I pushed my right foot back kind of in a split stance to push off of it, and, like any Achilles story, it just popped," Foster said. "When it popped, it felt like a baseball bat hit the back of my leg.

"Don't worry, it sounds a lot worse than what it was. It didn't hurt for like five days after, and then it was like, 'Oh, it's a little sore.' It definitely happened at random. It was kind of just a freak accident."

Having experienced injuries before, Foster was all too familiar with the prospect of missing time. But having the injury come right before his senior season was a big blow to his mental state.

"It was so heartbreaking," Foster said. "... I put everything I had into this, because I came in with the expectation that this was going to be my last year. So, I put everything I had into it. Any injury is tough. Believe me, I know all about it. I think with this one, it was a little more bitter, just because of what transpired after the fact.

"... It was probably one of the only times I've ever cried on the court like that, and not because of pain, but because of the mental aspect of it. It was hard. I can't sugarcoat it and say, 'It was just another day.' It was heartbreaking, for sure."

Foster didn't sulk long. He started rehabbing almost immediately after surgery. While the physical aspect of getting back into shape for Division I basketball was taxing, overcoming the mental block from the injury was the biggest hoop Foster had to jump through.

Luckily for Foster, his coach, Jeff Linder, had firsthand experience of recovering from a torn Achilles.

"He was one person who really helped me through all this," Foster said. "I would ask him stuff about what he went through and how he handled it all. Mentally, it's hard.

"... Two weeks ago, I was really struggling with trying to put weight on it and do that same movement as when (I tore it), because I just didn't trust it. He came over and he was like, 'What are you afraid of?' and I was like, 'That same thing. Tearing it again.' He goes, 'You're not going to tear it. That's why they do (the surgery), so you never tear it again. You just have to say screw it and do it.'

"The funny thing is, before that San Jose game, he was asking me if I was 100% sure about coming out and playing, and the exact words I gave him were, 'Screw it. I gotta do it.'"

Foster played 12 minutes in his season-debut against the Spartans, totaling two points, two rebounds and an assist. He played in five minutes in UW's road loss to Nevada on Tuesday night in Reno.

Foster's return to the floor was a surprise to everybody, but especially UW's fan base. The longtime Cowboy was showered with support for his determination to return so soon after the freak injury.

"It was nothing but amazing," Foster said. "That's one thing that I've always been drawn to is the Wyoming fan base. Don't get me wrong, they're passionate. They're hard on us, too, but I love that about them.

"Being able to come back like that, I was just so thankful. Everybody giving me the praise and everything, as much as I appreciated it, I was just happy to be back out there and to be with the guys. The support was undeniable. It's something that I'm probably never going to experience again, so it's been amazing every single step of the way."

Foster's return against SJSU also caught Linder by surprise.

"That guy stepped on the floor four months after having surgery. I mean, everybody talks about (New York Jets quarterback) Aaron Rodgers, well, Kenny Foster came back and played in a Division I men's basketball game four months after tearing his Achilles," the coach told KFBC radio after the game. "... For him to come out there and do that, it's just remarkable. It's a credit to the type of kid he is. It's amazing."

Foster has naturally been compared to Rodgers since his return. Rodgers tore his Achilles during the first week of the NFL regular season in September, and he returned to practice just 77 days after surgery.

The key difference between Foster and Rodgers: the NFL quarterback didn't return to the field.

"I've heard that (comparison) since I first tore it," Foster said with a laugh. "I'm pretty proud to say that I beat an NFL player with the recovery time, and I didn't need to go to a cave and do whatever he does."

The Cowboys (13-13 overall, 6-7 Mountain West) will likely return some much-needed depth at the guard position to finish out the season. On top of the return of Foster, Kobe Newton is making progress for an eventual return to the lineup after a methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus infection in his right ankle.

UW has five regular-season games left on the docket, starting with a 5:30 p.m. matchup with Boise State (18-8, 9-4) today inside the Arena-Auditorium.

Foster looks at the next fives games as a stretch to help the Cowboys prepare for the MW tournament next month in Las Vegas.

"We have as good a chance as anybody else in the conference," Foster said. "The Mountain West is phenomenal this year — probably the best it's been since I've been here — so I'm not going to sit here and say it's not going to be hard, but this is a tough group of guys. This is a close group of guys.

"As weird as it is to say, we're getting comfortable. ... If we can go into that Mountain West tournament 100% healthy and as strong as we possibly can, I don't see any reason why anybody can really stop us. The only people that are going to stop us is ourselves."

Foster still has the option to return for a sixth season with the Cowboys next year, but he isn't looking that far ahead. At least, not yet.

"I haven't (decided) yet," Foster said with a laugh. "I'm trying to just enjoy this moment. I don't know necessarily what I want to do next year yet. That hasn't really crossed my mind, but we're going to see.

"We're going to see how I feel and see how it goes."

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.