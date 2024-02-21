UW's Friesen named MW swimmer of the week

Feb. 20—University of Wyoming sophomore Karter Friesen enjoyed a personal-best weekend at the First Chance Meet at Denver University. As a result, she was named this week's Mountain West swimmer of the week.

Friesen only swam a pair of individual events, but that didn't stop her from shaving off a total north of six seconds. She won the 200-yard breaststroke at 2 minutes, 19.60 seconds — more than three seconds faster than her previous best — and touched third in the 100 breaststroke at 1:05.09, which was also three seconds faster than her previous personal best.

Friesen also swam a leg in the 200-yard medley relay. The team of Alex Stein, Friesen, Samantha Diaz and Kylee Theiler placed fourth, boasting a time of 1:49.97.

The Cowgirls compete in the Mountain West championships this week. The meet will be held Wednesday through Saturday in Houston.