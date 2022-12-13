UWS student faces sex assault charges

Dec. 12—SUPERIOR — An international student at the University of Wisconsin-Superior accused of sexually assaulting three women was bound over for arraignment in Douglas County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Donald Kiiza Atuhairwe, 23, of Uganda, faces two felony counts of second-degree sexual assault and one misdemeanor count of fourth-degree sexual assault.

He remains in custody at the Douglas County Jail; a cash bond of $15,000 was set with conditions that Atuhairwe have no contact with two of the victims or a witness.

The reported sexual assaults occurred in July, October and November, according to the criminal complaint. Online court records indicate Atuhairwe was a full-time student at UWS at the time. He is not currently enrolled for the spring semester at UWS.

Two of the incidents reportedly took place in dorm rooms on the UWS campus — one involving an alleged consensual encounter in which the victim later said "No" and asked Atuhairwe to stop, but he didn't, the complaint said. Another alleged incident was not consensual, and the misdemeanor incident allegedly took place at Builder's Saloon. Atuhairwe is accused of forcibly groping a woman and trying to shove his hand down her pants.

When reached for comment, UWS spokeswoman Jordan Milan gave the following statement:

"The safety and well-being of our students are always our utmost concern. UW-Superior provides a host of supports to our students, including counseling services, sexual assault services, security escorts and other services. This is an active case being investigated by the university and the Superior Police Department, and as such, we cannot provide any further comment."

If convicted, the felony second-degree sexual assault charges each carry a maximum penalty of up to 40 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $100,000. Atuhairwe's next court appearance was set for Jan. 13.

This story was updated at 1:40 p.m. Dec. 12 with information on Atuhairwe's enrollment status for next semester at UWS. It was originally posted at 1:24 p.m.