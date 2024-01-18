UWSP at Marshfield receives 'largest single donation ever' for student scholarships

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Marshfield representatives, including UW Marshfield Foundation Chair Dr. Matt Jansen, Campus Executive Tony Andrews, UW-Stevens Point Chancellor Thomas Gibson and former Executive Director of the Foundation Roxie Wetterau accept a $2.7 million gift from the William and Sandra Eiche estate to fund student scholarships.

MARSHFIELD – The University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Marshfield campus has received its "largest single donation ever." The $2.7 million gift, from the estate of the late Dr. William M. Eiche and his wife Sandra L. (Bump) Eiche, will be used to fund student scholarships.

The William and Sandra Eiche Scholarship Fund will annually provide $100,000 in scholarships to students pursuing associate, bachelor’s and master’s degrees through UWSP at Marshfield. The gift will triple the annual amount of scholarship dollars offered to students who attend the campus starting with the 2024-25 academic year.

The Eiches were Marshfield natives and graduates of Marshfield High School. They were married in 1967 and operated the Eiche dental office in Marshfield together for many years. They were active with service organizations in the community including Marshfield Elks Club, Marshfield Kiwanis Club and St. Alban's Episcopal Church.

Through their estate, William and Sandra Eiche donated $2.7 million to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Marshfield campus for student scholarships. It is the campus’s largest gift to date.

Dr. Eiche died in July 2014, and his wife died in April 2023.

“This substantial gift is more meaningful as it comes from lifelong member(s) of the Marshfield community,” Chancellor Thomas Gibson said. “These scholarships will go a long way to make a quality education more affordable and accessible for students of all ages.”

Erik Pfantz covers local government and education in central Wisconsin for USA-TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin and values his background as a rural Wisconsinite. Reach him at epfantz@gannett.com or connect with him on Twitter @ErikPfantz.

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: UWSP at Marshfield receives $2.7M donation for student scholarships