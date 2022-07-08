Uxbridge man to plead guilty to role in friend's no-show job with government contractor

BOSTON — An Uxbridge man has admitted to his role in a scheme involving $490,000 in wages paid to an acquaintance for a no-show job with a government contractor.

Thomas Bouchard, 59, has told federal authorities he will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy and 10 counts of theft of government funds.

Bouchard and a co-defendant, Chantelle Boyd of Maryland, were charged in July 2020.

Prosecutors have said Bouchard, who headed up the U.S. Army's Contracting Division in Natick, convinced Evolution Enterprise, a government contractor, to have Boyd hired for a no-show job as an assistant.

Prosecutors said Boyd "performed little if any useful function" in the job, which cost the U.S. Department of Defense nearly $500,000 from 2014 to 2018.

Prosecutors said the pair also took numerous government-funded trips, including 31 trips to Orlando, Florida, and other locations, in which they stayed in the same hotel room, did little work and falsified travel reimbursement records.

The case is being prosecuted by the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael S. Rollins.

A plea hearing has not been scheduled.

