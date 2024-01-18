Uxbridge to refund more than $1 million to weed shop in impact fees case

Caroline Frankel, owner of Caroline's Cannabis, strikes a celebratory pose with one of her homemade wooden Uxbridge, MA signs outside her business off Route 16 Sunday. [T&G Staff/Christine Peterson]

UXBRIDGE — The Town of Uxbridge has reached an agreement in Superior Court to largely refund the community impact fees paid by a cannabis store, according to court documents and the law firm representing the store

On Dec. 29, the town entered into an agreement with Caroline's Cannabis to refund the store $1,171,633.60. According to a statement from the law firm MacMillan Law Offices, the refund constitutes 80% of the community impact fees the store paid the town and may be the first known refund of the controversial fees in the state.

The store has a location at 640 Douglas St. in Uxbridge.

According to the law firm's statement, Caroline's Cannabis filed a lawsuit against the town in Worcester Superior Court in 2022. The store sought an order requiring the town to produce documentation to substantiate the community impact fee it was collecting from the store.

Caroline's Cannabis claimed it had caused no impact or costs to the town, and that the town could not collect the fees unless it could document otherwise. At the time, Caroline's Cannabis requested to recover $1.4 million.

Municipalities hosting cannabis stores can include community impact fees in their community host agreements with marijuana dispensaries. The impact fees must be reasonably related to the costs imposed by the municipality by the business.

At the time Carolyn's Cannabis entered into its agreement with Uxbridge, state law stipulated that the payments could not be more than 3% of gross sales or be effective for longer than five years, according to the law office's statement.

In addition, any cost to a city or town imposed by the cannabis shop had to be documented and considered a public record.

The law was amended in 2022 and now requires any host community costs be transmitted to the licensee no later than one month after the date of the annual marijuana license renewal.

A licensee may bring a breach of contract action against the community and recover damages and other costs if it believes the community has not properly documented a reasonable cost, according to the law firm's statement.

Community impact fees have been controversial. Investigations by the Massachusetts Cannabis Business Association found many municipalities had charged a full 3% of gross annual sales as a community impact fee — regardless of the business’s impact on a municipality.

Cities such as Boston and Northampton have previously stepped back from issuing community impact fees.

Caroline's Cannabis opened in Uxbridge in 2019 as the first retail cannabis shop in the Blackstone Valley. It was the first woman-owned small business and first general applicant retail-only marijuana business to be licensed by the state Cannabis Control Commission.

The store has a second location in Hopedale.

Requests for comment to Caroline's Cannabis and Town of Uxbridge Town Manager Steve Sette were not immediately returned Thursday.

