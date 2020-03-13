Uzbekistan suspends flights to and from France, Spain and UK

MOSCOW, March 13 (Reuters) - Uzbekistan has suspended all flights to and from France, Spain, and Britain, and has barred citizens of six countries including Iran and Italy from entering the country over coronavirus fears, the authorities said on Friday.

In addition to Italian and Iranian nationals, Uzbekistan has barred French, Spanish, South Korean and Chinese citizens from entering the country.

The Central Asian country, which had already suspended flights to China, South Korea and Iran, has yet to report any cases of the virus. (Reporting by Mukhammadsharif Mamatkulov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Alex Richardson)