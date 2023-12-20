Uzhhorod city officials, contractor face charges over renovation project plagued by $18,600 losses

Law enforcement officers have pressed charges against the officials of the Uzhhorod City Council and a contractor over repairs that caused UAH 700,000 ($18,607) in losses, Ukraine’s National Police reported on Dec. 20.

The suspects include the head of a division of one of the departments and the director of a utility company, as well as an individual entrepreneur.

The police said that the suspects had set up a scheme to embezzle budget funds during the overhaul of the utility company's buildings.

The police noted that for this purpose they entered false information about the volume and cost of work in the acts of work performed. The amount of damage caused is almost UAH 700,000 ($18,607), which is confirmed by expert opinions.

Read also: Former State Communications Agency head Shchyhol detained for multi-million embezzlement scheme

Police searched the administrative premises of the city council and the utility company, as well as the residences of the suspects and other people involved.

The three suspects have been charged. Their actions are classified under Part 4 of Art. 191(Misappropriation, embezzlement, or seizure of property through abuse of office) and Part 1 of Art. 366 (forgery) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Ukraine’s SBU security service and the police raided the Uzhhorod City Council earlier.

The SBU and the National Police conducted searches in the Uzhhorod City Council on Nov. 1 as local councilmembers were found to have traveled abroad. The defendants face up to nine years in prison, if found guilty.

Read also: Top Ukrainian official accused of embezzling $1.8M in state funds — NABU

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine