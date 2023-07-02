Uzhhorod resident faces charges for antisemitic remarks, justification of Russian aggression

Accused of putting anti-Semitic inscriptions in the center of Uzhgorod and of justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation

A resident of Uzhhorod will be tried over antisemitic statements in a "scientific paper" and justification of Russian aggression in Ukraine, the press service of the Zakarpattya Oblast Prosecutor's Office said on June 30.

"The Zakarpattya Oblast Prosecutor's Office sent an indictment to the court against an Uzhhorod resident over producing and distributing materials containing justification, recognition of the legitimacy, the denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, and the glorification of its participants," it said.

The suspect supposedly produced a "scientific paper," having distorted real facts of events in Ukraine and included numerous antisemitic remarks. He sent his "work" to a local public organization.

The existence of a crime in the document was confirmed by findings of a forensic linguistic examination.

The suspect justified the Russians and claimed that it was not Russia that provoked the war. In particular, he said that the tragic events in Mariupol, Bucha, and other Ukrainian cities were actually staged by the Jewish community to provoke the conflict. At the same time, he argued that there was no war between Russia and Ukraine, and called Uzhhorod his "native Russian city."

The pretrial investigation was carried by the SBU Security Service's department in Zakarpattya Oblast.

The suspect was earlier accused of inciting national enmity and hatred (Part 1 of Article 161 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) for antisemitic inscriptions he made on the wall of a building on Uzhhorod's central square late in 2022.

The Uzhhorod District Prosecutor's Office previously sent an indictment in that case to the court; its consideration is ongoing.

