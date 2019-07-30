Do You Like Uzin Utz AG (FRA:UZU) At This P/E Ratio?

Today, we'll introduce the concept of the P/E ratio for those who are learning about investing. We'll look at Uzin Utz AG's (FRA:UZU) P/E ratio and reflect on what it tells us about the company's share price. What is Uzin Utz's P/E ratio? Well, based on the last twelve months it is 19.34. That means that at current prices, buyers pay €19.34 for every €1 in trailing yearly profits.

How Do I Calculate A Price To Earnings Ratio?

The formula for price to earnings is:

Price to Earnings Ratio = Price per Share ÷ Earnings per Share (EPS)

Or for Uzin Utz:

P/E of 19.34 = €52 ÷ €2.69 (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Is A High P/E Ratio Good?

A higher P/E ratio means that buyers have to pay a higher price for each €1 the company has earned over the last year. That is not a good or a bad thing per se, but a high P/E does imply buyers are optimistic about the future.

Does Uzin Utz Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

The P/E ratio indicates whether the market has higher or lower expectations of a company. If you look at the image below, you can see Uzin Utz has a lower P/E than the average (21.5) in the chemicals industry classification.

DB:UZU Price Estimation Relative to Market, July 30th 2019 More

Uzin Utz's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. You should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Companies that shrink earnings per share quickly will rapidly decrease the 'E' in the equation. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Uzin Utz shrunk earnings per share by 19% over the last year. But over the longer term (5 years) earnings per share have increased by 6.2%.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. In other words, it does not consider any debt or cash that the company may have on the balance sheet. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Uzin Utz's Balance Sheet

Uzin Utz has net debt worth 22% of its market capitalization. That's enough debt to impact the P/E ratio a little; so keep it in mind if you're comparing it to companies without debt.

The Bottom Line On Uzin Utz's P/E Ratio

Uzin Utz trades on a P/E ratio of 19.3, which is fairly close to the DE market average of 20. With modest debt, and a lack of recent growth, it would seem the market is expecting improvement in earnings.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If the reality for a company is not as bad as the P/E ratio indicates, then the share price should increase as the market realizes this.