Do Uzin Utz AG’s (FRA:UZU) Returns On Capital Employed Make The Cut?

Today we’ll look at Uzin Utz AG (FRA:UZU) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we’ll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we’ll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we’ll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Uzin Utz:

0.12 = €25m ÷ (€291m – €77m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2018.)

Therefore, Uzin Utz has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Uzin Utz’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Uzin Utz’s ROCE is around the 11% average reported by the Chemicals industry. Independently of how Uzin Utz compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Uzin Utz.

How Uzin Utz’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Uzin Utz has total liabilities of €77m and total assets of €291m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 26% of its total assets. A fairly low level of current liabilities is not influencing the ROCE too much.

Our Take On Uzin Utz’s ROCE

Overall, Uzin Utz has a decent ROCE and could be worthy of further research. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.

