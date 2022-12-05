Uzin Utz (ETR:UZU) Hasn't Managed To Accelerate Its Returns

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Uzin Utz's (ETR:UZU) ROCE trend, we were pretty happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Uzin Utz is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = €37m ÷ (€414m - €117m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Uzin Utz has an ROCE of 12%. That's a relatively normal return on capital, and it's around the 11% generated by the Chemicals industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Uzin Utz compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Uzin Utz here for free.

What Can We Tell From Uzin Utz's ROCE Trend?

While the returns on capital are good, they haven't moved much. The company has employed 53% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 12%. Since 12% is a moderate ROCE though, it's good to see a business can continue to reinvest at these decent rates of return. Stable returns in this ballpark can be unexciting, but if they can be maintained over the long run, they often provide nice rewards to shareholders.

The Bottom Line On Uzin Utz's ROCE

In the end, Uzin Utz has proven its ability to adequately reinvest capital at good rates of return. However, despite the favorable fundamentals, the stock has fallen 11% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. That's why we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the fundamentals are appealing.

