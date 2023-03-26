V-22 Osprey program has been a win for our military. It deserves funding. | Guestview

During my 29-year career in aerospace, I was given the opportunity to work multiple military programs. The most satisfying was supporting the V-22 Osprey Program as Contract Manager in the Delaware River Valley at the manufacturing facility in Philadelphia and afterward as the Contract Manager for the Bell-Boeing V-22 Joint Program office. Having the opportunity to support various military programs firsthand for the Air Force and Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) helped me appreciate the importance of balancing the priorities of the warfighter with the complexities of working with two prime contractors to execute on time and on budget.

The V-22, an assault support tilt-rotorcraft, is multi-versatile providing warfighters flexibility with vertical takeoff and landings, top speeds, and a long-range mission capability. It’s the only tiltrotor available in the Department of Defense inventory and is now being used by three service branches – the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force Special Operations Command.

The most impressive feature of the V-22 Osprey is its execution of long-range special operations missions. The aircrafts advanced technology and capability is proven in war and peace times, which is why it’s universally trusted by warfighters. With its fixed-wing and rotary-wing capability, the aircraft has demonstrated it is efficient for a variety of missions and is a cost-effective investment for our military budget.

After retiring I moved to Saint Petersburg Florida, which is home to many of our warfighters and to hundreds of workers who manufacture components of the V-22 aircraft. Dozens of Florida companies contribute to the V-22 Osprey’s production, employing hundreds of Floridians and the program creates tens of millions of dollars for our state economy. However, despite its military and economic advantages, the program is at risk of pre-maturely ending.

The V-22 program has wide congressional support, but in order to keep production moving forward, Congress must ensure it receives necessary funding. Without the requested additional funding, the current Osprey’s production line will completely shut down in 2025 resulting in thousands of workers nationwide losing their jobs and more than a billion dollars lost. More importantly, there will be a severe loss in capability in the U.S. defense military operations. Here in Florida, the V-22 is critical militarily, economically, and has a proven track record in some of the most historical military missions of our time. Our state will suffer a severe loss on all accounts if the V-22 program is forced to end its operations.

Story continues

The V-22 Osprey has been a successful program. It has been adapted to fit the needs of three different service branches and it delivers results. It is one of the few military programs that continues to make good on its promises and be a sound taxpayer investment. It would be foolish to phase out a working program that our warfighters rely on, especially when there isn’t a clear plan to replace its capabilities.

Congress must provide the funding needed to keep the V-22 production line open. It is vital that it be a priority in Congress so the aircraft will continue to be available to support our warfighters’ mission, and the overall safety of our country.

Robert (Bob) Briscoe is a graduate of Washburn University School of Law with almost 30 years of experience working on program contracts at The Boeing Company. He finished his career as the executive director for compliance and FCPA integration.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: V-22 Osprey program is a win for U.S. military. It deserves funding