The V-8 Engine Has No Future at Genesis

From Car and Driver

The next-generation Genesis G80 sedan will no longer offer a V-8 engine, and the company will eventually phase out its Tau 5.0-liter V-8 entirely.

Currently, the V-8 is found in the G80 and G90 sedans; the G90 will continue to offer it for a few more years.

Expect to see the redesigned G80 debut this September with a turbocharged V-6 as its top engine option.

Hyundai’s premium brand Genesis will eventually drop the Tau V-8 engine that’s currently offered both on the G80 and G90 sedans. The G80 (pictured below), a car that started its career as the second-gen Hyundai Genesis and was renamed the Genesis G80 for the 2017 model year, will get a complete makeover and drop the engine next year. "The G80 range will be topped off by the V-6," Genesis CEO Manfred Fitzgerald told Car and Driver.

Photo credit: Genesis More

"We will have a brand-new G80 coming out this September in Korea and subsequently on global markets. With that car, you will see the next evolution of our design language," he added. The vehicle is expected to stand out from its competitors with futuristic details and proportions. While we previously speculated that the closely related upcoming Genesis GV80 SUV would offer the 5.0-liter V-8 as an option, it now sounds like that won't happen.

The G90, on the other hand, has just received an extensive facelift and is expected to keep the Tau V-8 for a few more years. The updated version of the car is already sold in Korea with that legacy V-8 engine, a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V-8 rated at 420 horsepower.

But once that version of the engine is phased out, that’s it: The Tau engine won't be upgraded with turbocharging or similar, according to Fitzgerald. "We really have to pay close attention to markets and legislation and hedge our bets. Don't expect another evolution of the V-8."



