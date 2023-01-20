V.S. Industry Berhad's (KLSE:VS) Dividend Will Be Increased To MYR0.005

V.S. Industry Berhad (KLSE:VS) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of March to MYR0.005. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 2.2%.

V.S. Industry Berhad's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, V.S. Industry Berhad was earning enough to cover the dividend, but it wasn't generating any free cash flows. In general, we consider cash flow to be more important than earnings, so we would be cautious about relying on the sustainability of this dividend.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 65.4%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 26% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.012 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.02. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 5.2% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. V.S. Industry Berhad might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. However, V.S. Industry Berhad's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

V.S. Industry Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think V.S. Industry Berhad will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for V.S. Industry Berhad (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

