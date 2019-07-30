The V.S. International Group (HKG:1002) Share Price Is Down 79% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset

Every investor on earth makes bad calls sometimes. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of V.S. International Group Limited (HKG:1002), who have seen the share price tank a massive 79% over a three year period. That would be a disturbing experience. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 34% in the last year. The last week also saw the share price slip down another 6.0%.

Given that V.S. International Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over three years, V.S. International Group grew revenue at 5.2% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. Nonetheless, it's fair to say the rapidly declining share price (down 41%, compound, over three years) suggests the market is very disappointed with this level of growth. While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. Before considering a purchase, take a look at the losses the company is racking up.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that V.S. International Group shareholders are down 34% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 5.0%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 21% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

